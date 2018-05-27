Breaking News
Home / Top News / How To Lose Weight Fast And Easy With Brian Flatt’s 2 Week Weight Loss Diet Plan

How To Lose Weight Fast And Easy With Brian Flatt’s 2 Week Weight Loss Diet Plan

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

BOISE, Idaho, May 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brain Flatt author of The 2 Week Diet Plan explains why fruitless diet programs are often a psychological—not physiological—problem. Many diet programs are potentially effective but fail to produce immediate results, causing disheartened dieters to abandon an otherwise rewarding path. Substitute quick, robust losses, and dieters experience optimism rather than demotivation and enjoy continued progress rather than resignation.

Nutrition expert and personal trainer Brian Flatt recognized this pattern and created The 2 Week Diet, a new weight loss program that flips the conventional psychology on its head to great effect. Users typically report losing 8-16 pounds in 14 days.

“Nothing breeds success like success,” said Flatt, who also owns R.E.V. Fitness in Southern California. “Now dieters can see their progress almost immediately, so instead of growing discouraged and bouncing from program to program, they devote sustained energy to their current diet plan.”

The notion that early success generates more success has been substantiated in a recent study by Arnout van de Rijt, Associate Professor in Stony Brook University’s Department of Sociology and the Institute for Advanced Computational Science (IACS). He concluded, “Modest initial success may be sufficient to trigger a self-propelling cascade of success in various success-breeds-success scenarios.” IACS Link Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2014/04/140428154838.htm

Flatt applies this wisdom to his system, “When a dieter sees quick results, he or she becomes more engaged. That produces a ‘snowball effect’: results get better and better as dieters see themselves getting leaner and leaner.”

On this program, dieters notice favorable body composition changes in the first couple of days. In the first week alone, dieters are likely to see in the neighborhood of 10 pounds of fat stripped from their body. Flatt exults, “Their clothes will be looser, they will feel lighter, and they’ll feel 10 times better.”

His program does much more to help dieters lose as much weight as possible. It corrects the rampant misinformation that dieters receive from the mainstream diet industry. It also provides dieters with a simple, easy-to-follow weight loss plan. Studies show that difficult plans which include counting calories or rigorous exercise programs simply don’t work because people don’t stay the course.

As a result, dieters can lose more weight in two weeks than they would in two to three months on another diet program.
To learn much more about The 2 Week Diet, Click Here.

Company: 2 Week Diet By Brian Flatt
Media Contact: Brian Flatt
Attn: Media Relations
Address: 402 West Broadway, #400, San Diego, CA 92101
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7d2f1316-e461-4aa2-8744-f2389c0a64e8

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.