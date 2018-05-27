How To Lose Weight Fast And Easy With Brian Flatt’s 2 Week Weight Loss Diet Plan

BOISE, Idaho, May 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brain Flatt author of The 2 Week Diet Plan explains why fruitless diet programs are often a psychological—not physiological—problem. Many diet programs are potentially effective but fail to produce immediate results, causing disheartened dieters to abandon an otherwise rewarding path. Substitute quick, robust losses, and dieters experience optimism rather than demotivation and enjoy continued progress rather than resignation.

Nutrition expert and personal trainer Brian Flatt recognized this pattern and created The 2 Week Diet, a new weight loss program that flips the conventional psychology on its head to great effect. Users typically report losing 8-16 pounds in 14 days.

“Nothing breeds success like success,” said Flatt, who also owns R.E.V. Fitness in Southern California. “Now dieters can see their progress almost immediately, so instead of growing discouraged and bouncing from program to program, they devote sustained energy to their current diet plan.”

The notion that early success generates more success has been substantiated in a recent study by Arnout van de Rijt, Associate Professor in Stony Brook University’s Department of Sociology and the Institute for Advanced Computational Science (IACS). He concluded, “Modest initial success may be sufficient to trigger a self-propelling cascade of success in various success-breeds-success scenarios.” IACS Link Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2014/04/140428154838.htm

Flatt applies this wisdom to his system, “When a dieter sees quick results, he or she becomes more engaged. That produces a ‘snowball effect’: results get better and better as dieters see themselves getting leaner and leaner.”

On this program, dieters notice favorable body composition changes in the first couple of days. In the first week alone, dieters are likely to see in the neighborhood of 10 pounds of fat stripped from their body. Flatt exults, “Their clothes will be looser, they will feel lighter, and they’ll feel 10 times better.”

His program does much more to help dieters lose as much weight as possible. It corrects the rampant misinformation that dieters receive from the mainstream diet industry. It also provides dieters with a simple, easy-to-follow weight loss plan. Studies show that difficult plans which include counting calories or rigorous exercise programs simply don’t work because people don’t stay the course.

As a result, dieters can lose more weight in two weeks than they would in two to three months on another diet program.

To learn much more about The 2 Week Diet, Click Here.

Company: 2 Week Diet By Brian Flatt

Media Contact: Brian Flatt

Attn: Media Relations

Address: 402 West Broadway, #400, San Diego, CA 92101

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7d2f1316-e461-4aa2-8744-f2389c0a64e8