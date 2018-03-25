How to Lose Weight Fast for Wedding With The Rapid 3 Week Diet Program

SAN DIEGO, March 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — At a time when most mainstream diets are being called “time-consuming, inefficient and just plain ineffective” a new diet plan is drawing attention for producing very quick results.

The new diet, which is called The 3 Week Diet, was developed by health and nutrition coach and personal trainer Brian Flatt for people wanting to know how to lose weight fast.

Flatt says his program forces a dieter’s body to melt away one to two pounds of stubborn body fat every day for the first seven days. Then, the dieter will lose another three-quarter to one full pound of fat every day in the two weeks that will follow.

“Yes, those results are typical,” Flatt said.

The key to all this speedy weight loss is a diet that focuses on reducing and even eliminating cellular inflammation, which is not a generally known cause of gaining weight, and that seeks to control hormones that can keep a person from losing weight no matter how dedicated they are to “eating less and exercising more.”

“The truth is the common dieting advice of ‘eat less and exercise more’ is bad science, and deep down every doctor knows this,” Flatt said. “This advice doesn’t take into account a body’s hormones, which have a major influence on whether you are fat or thin because of how they cause your body to interact with different foods.”

3 Week Diet by Flatt does take into factor hormones, using a specific diet and certain supplements to gain control of the hormones so the body naturally recruits more body fat to be burned for fuel, maintains lean body mass and raises metabolism.

“Too many people are wasting too much money and too much time on diets that are designed to fail,” said Flatt, the owner of R.E.V. Fitness in Southern California. “I’ve seen it again and again with my clients. That’s why I developed this new approach to weight loss.”

To produce rapid weight loss, the program takes a four-pronged approach:

It clears up bad information that is so prevalent in other weight loss programs and gives dieters the real keys to losing weight.

It tells a dieter what to eat, how much to eat, and when to eat to lose maximum weight with the tiniest effort.

It reveals quick and easy exercise routines that pack a real fat-burning punch.

It helps dieters acquire the mindset necessary to lose weight and keep it off.

The program has been working so well that some people have been contacting Flatt concerned about the dangers of losing weight so fast.

“I tell them: The fact is, in all of my research over the past decade, I have yet to find any safety data regarding the speed at which weight loss is achieved,” Flatt said. “Instead, most of the studies concerning weight loss deal more with the methods by which weight loss is achieved — rather than the speed at which the weight comes off.”

“The fact is, carrying around extra body fat is one of the most dangerous things you can do,” Flatt said. “As it stands, obesity is the #2 cause of preventable deaths in the United States. Being overweight boosts your risk of numerous diseases and negative health conditions, including several types of cancers (breast, colon, etc.), coronary heart disease, type 1 diabetes, sleep apnea, gallbladder disease, stroke, hypertension, osteoarthritis and many others. Considering these facts, I believe it makes sense to get rid of excess weight as fast as possible.”

To learn more about The 3 Week Diet and see if it could be what you need to lose stubborn fat, please Click Here. Or visit our site at www.3WeekDiet.com.

Contact Info:

Company: THE 3 WEEK DIET PROGRAM BY Brian Flatt

Address: 4231 Balboa Avenue #1125, San Diego, CA 92117

Email: [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/de8057d3-0374-4cee-b477-3bd21d8993cc