How to Survive a Blackout With BLUETTI AC500

Featured Image for BLUETTI POWER INC Featured Image for BLUETTI POWER INC

LAS VEGAS, July 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BLUETTI is about to announce the second generation of the modular power station – A500 in response to the rising demand for power independence and addressing blackout issues in most areas. Being BLUETTI’s most powerful solar generator it has ever made, the AC500, along with the companion battery pack B300S, has got everything ready for home emergencies or outdoor activities.

Rest Assured in the Event of a Blackout

Nothing is more frustrating than experiencing a sudden blackout on summer days. With the 24/7 UPS (Uninterrupted Power Supply) function, the AC500 can automatically detect the power failure and take over 99% of household needs in just 20 milliseconds, including CPAP, fridge, microwave oven, washing machine, or even the garage heater. AC500 is designed to cover essential appliances during power outages.

Power Monster Doesn’t Correlate with Mammoth

The capacity of AC500 can be expanded by connecting B300S or B300 external battery packs to a maximum of 18,432Wh. In addition, the modular design significantly shrinks the overall size and unibody weight, while increasing the flexibility to carry each module individually instead of everything at once.

Get Prepared Wherever Power is in Need

No need to rely on the utility grid, no more worry about power failure. AC500 + B300S combo can be charged at home with wall outlets, in the car with a cigarette lighter port, or even in the wild with merely prime sunshine. A perfect solution to save electricity bills while always keeping critical devices powered and ready to go.

BLUETTI is dedicated to building a future with eco-friendly energy. AC300, the first modular power station introduced by BLUETTI, has proven to be a triumph since its debut. Now AC500 is a fully upgraded version with various features. With a 5,000W pure sine inverter (10,000W surge), it runs the high-power devices without any hassle. In addition, the intuitive BLUETTI App directly monitors and controls AC500 at any time.

Antique gasoline generators, which produce toxic fumes pollution, and unbearable noise and consume non-renewable petroleum resources, are a thing of the past. This AC500 is definitely a powerful beast of the future, kickstarting a new era of go-solar.

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.com.

Press Contact:

Amanda@bluetti.com

Related Images

Image 1

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment