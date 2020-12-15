Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / How Travis Guterman is Helping Shape the Futures of Today’s Media Stars

How Travis Guterman is Helping Shape the Futures of Today’s Media Stars

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 13 mins ago

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — If you ask most kids today what they want to be when they grow up, you’re likely to get a few answers that involve being a YouTube star or an online media personality. 20 years ago, this concept would have been inconceivable. Today, it’s a regular and major path many young people take.

It’s big business, too, to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars a year in revenue, not to mention billions in advertising. And Savitsky, Satin, & Bacon associate Travis Guterman is ready to lead the next generation of media talent who will need management and guidance.

Because, unlike financial prodigies like Travis, most 18-year-old TikTok stars need help with dealing with more money than most people see in their lifetimes.

Travis explains,

“I am a CPA, but more specifically I’m a business manager for celebrities and professional athletes. I specialize in working with the top YouTubers and Tiktokers, but I have a number of well known writers, directors, and professional athletes. A business manager is essentially a personal CFO for celebrities and athletes. With the help of my team, I handle everything from setting up business entities, taxes, investments, insurance, buying houses/cars, and etc. If it involves a dollar, it involves me.”

He isn’t lying; he’s helped his clients secure over $100M in real estate details. And he’s still in his 20s.

Travis comments on his industry’s new trends:

“The industry is changing because many business managers are retiring. There are very few business managers that are under 50 years old and hardly any that specialize in digital talent like I do. As technology continues to rapidly improve, what we do on a daily basis and how we do it is changing. By implementing new technologies, we’re able to provide better financial information to our clients and provide it more frequently so that they can have that information in their fingertips when making business and life decisions.”

Travis’ advice to young celebrities and media talent starting their journeys?

“I would tell them to get in the habit of paying themselves first. In other words, before going out and buying flashy things, first set aside money for taxes and investing. It may seem like this money is going to keep coming forever, but nobody knows how long their career will last in entertainment and sports. Therefore, it’s critical that they manage it extremely well so that they are able to have something to show for their work at the end of this journey. I want my clients to be able to accomplish all of their personal and financial goals. The only way they can do that is by getting their financial matters in order first.”

Connect with Travis here. 

CONTACT: Travis Guterman, CPA
Savitsky, Satin, & Bacon
310-315-6200

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.