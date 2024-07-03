After a rough debate performance from President Biden, some Democrats have raised the possibility of him stepping aside for a new nominee, with Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s name being mentioned as a possibility — but how would he handle the border crisis?
Should Biden resign immediately, Vice President Kamala Harris would be the automatic successor. But if Biden were to say he didn’t wish to serve a second term, the Democratic National Convention could elect a new 2024 candidate.
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden meeting with Democrat governors Wednesday after disastrous debate performance - July 3, 2024
- FBI whistleblower alleges bureau improperly suspended security clearance for agents with ‘conservative views’ - July 3, 2024
- Anti-Israel ‘Squad’ member fighting for her political life gets boost from House Dem leaders - July 3, 2024