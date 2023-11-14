London-based law firm deployed DealCloud and Intapp Time as part of a focus on data driven insights

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading provider of cloud software for the global professional and financial services industry, announced that London-based law firm Howard Kennedy is now live on Intapp DealCloud and Intapp Time. The firm is using its Intapp solutions to enhance its client relationship management and timekeeping practices.

“Howard Kennedy is on a journey to becoming a more connected firm, where our data, people, and processes work more harmoniously in concert,” said Tony McKenna, Director of Information Technology and Change at Howard Kennedy. “Using Intapp solutions to centralize client data, improve overall knowledge management abilities, and foster connectivity in our technology stack will help us use data more effectively. We will use our data to drive and inform actions and decisions, delivering value for our people and our clients.”

With DealCloud, Howard Kennedy will enhance client service and strengthen relationships by improving collaboration across practice groups, streamlining complex processes, and centralizing proprietary information. DealCloud will allow the firm’s professionals to search and query firmwide, proprietary information alongside third-party data sources available via Intapp’s extensive partner ecosystem. This information will help them identify industry developments and client trends more easily, and deliver timely market insights to clients.

Additionally, with Intapp Time, Howard Kennedy enables more precise reporting, automated time tracking, and increased billing productivity. The firm’s professionals can now capture work in real time and evaluate that data against engagement budgets. These capabilities are helping leadership maximize productivity while providing increased transparency and accuracy to clients.

“We’re thrilled to help Howard Kennedy achieve its connected firm vision with a centralized data platform and modern timekeeping software,” said Guy Adams, Vice President of Intapp’s Legal Industry Group. “These solutions will help Howard Kennedy better leverage data across the firm and contribute to its digital transformation journey.”

