Independent retailer continues strengthening its executive team with internal candidate

LA HABRA, Calif., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Howard’s, Southern California’s premier independent appliance retailer, today announced the promotion of Matt Horwitz from his current position as Howard’s VP of Merchandising to Senior Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer. In his new role, Horwitz will be responsible for merchandising, sales, and training, as well as managing and directing the development of strategies and tactics to make the most informed purchasing plans with a focus on inventory management and profitability.

“Matt has been a valued member of our Howard’s team for almost 11 years,” said John Riddle, CEO of Howard’s. “As SVP, he will continue to advocate for our customers, overseeing the sales organization, training and Howards innovative sales approach, Revolutionizing the Appliance Retail Experience (RARE). We all look forward to seeing what he brings to the position while playing a critical role on our executive leadership team in support of the long-term strategic vision for the business.”

As Chief Revenue Officer, Horwitz will oversee the execution of Howard’s overall category and competitive pricing strategy, manage product availability demand, and market trends. Horwitz will oversee both procurement and sell through while strengthening relationships with vendor partners and driving the customer experience.

A longtime merchandising team leader, Horwitz has most recently served as Howard’s Vice President, Merchandising, supporting the buying and selling process from purchasing to product delivery as well as creating a roadmap for the introduction and promotion of new Howard’s products. Horwitz has spent over 24 years in retail, nearly 16 years of it on the sales floor learning to anticipate customer needs, discovering how to qualify and care for shoppers, and providing creative solutions to their needs. Before joining Howard’s, Horwitz worked for both the Good Guys and Paul’s TV.

“Matt has been instrumental in our company’s sustained growth over the past decade,” said Michelle Nein, president of Howard’s. “He possesses deep insight and immense knowledge of the needs of our customers. He is solidly committed to Howard’s philosophy of helping customers find the products that best match their needs and providing open communication from first conversation to post-sale follow up. This promotion recognizes both his performance and the expanding needs of our company.”

“It is a privilege to work for an independent appliance retailer that empowers its staff to help the customer all along the sales journey,” says Horwitz. “Employees are encouraged to make decisions to resolve minor issues while offering the highest levels of customer service.”

Howard’s anticipates capturing 10-15 percent of the Southern California appliance retail market by 2024 and is well-positioned for regional development across the Western United States into new markets. In addition to its large showrooms located throughout Southern California, Howard’s is on the fast track to roll out additional Experience Centers including the recent openings of the Agoura Hills and Murrieta Experience Centers in 2023.

For more information about Howard's, visit howards.com.

ABOUT HOWARD’S

Howard’s was founded in 1946 in Los Angeles County, California. Due to the Company’s focus on customer satisfaction, the business has grown over the past 76 years to become Southern California’s largest and most trusted independent appliance retailer. With knowledgeable product experts, the highest levels of service, the best brands with an expansive array of products, and 17 locations in Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, and Riverside Counties, Howard’s goal is to help consumers simplify their experience to purchase great products for their home.

