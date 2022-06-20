Howard’s Continues to Strengthen Leadership Team

Independent Retailer Adds Neal Razzouk as New VP of IT & Technology to Map Technological Framework & Operations to Growing Business Needs

LA HABRA, Calif., June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Howard’s, Southern California’s premier independent appliance retailer, today announced that they have added Neal Razzouk to their senior leadership team. Razzouk will serve as the company’s Vice President of IT & Technology, furthering Howard’s initiative to strengthen its infrastructure in support of future growth and new business development.

“We are pleased to add Razzouk to the Howard’s team. His background transforming IT and Systems Technology to sustain aggressive growth and his experience leading IT integration efforts for onboarding new acquisitions ideally suits Howard’s current expansion efforts,” said John Riddle, Howard’s President & CEO. “Razzouk’s skills migrating and unifying eCommerce & Enterprising Resource Planning systems will help us capitalize on our IT structure for greater consistency between in-store and online processes.”

Razzouk is a high-performing technology leader with a proven record of overseeing and executing high priority strategic corporate objectives throughout his impressive, 20-year career in retail. Most recently, he held the position of Vice President, Head of Information Technology for Manhattan Beachwear, a global leader in swimwear design and manufacturing. Other professional highlights include Razzouk’s time as VP, Head of IT for Boot Barn; Director of Retail IT for St. John’s Knits; and Client Account Manager/Implementation Project Manager for APTOS Retail (formerly EPICOR/NSB).

“We are leveraging both our disruptive Experience Center model and transformative RARE initiative beyond our historical Southern California base,” said Riddle. “This new phase of growth requires an ongoing commitment to a management team with different perspectives, backgrounds and skill sets. These leaders will guide our ongoing expansion and acquisition efforts to help us achieve our goals of reaching new markets in the Western U.S.”

In addition to the growth of its leadership team, Howard’s continues its strategic development throughout Southern California. Howard’s launched its West Los Angeles Experience Center on LA Brea and Willoughby in April and renovated its Huntington Beach store as an Experience Center with a grand reopening in early June. In addition to its large showrooms found throughout Southern California, Howard’s is on the fast track to roll out four additional Experience Centers in Tustin, Agoura Hills, Murietta, and Vista in 2022.

Howard’s is Southern California’s premier independent appliance retailer, committed to the customer experience. Through the RARE (Revolutionizing the Appliance Retail Experience) customer service initiative, Howard’s has revolutionized the traditional sales model, placing the customer at its center and guaranteeing a friction-free shopping experience. The introduction of the Experience Center concept gives customers a personalized and interactive shopping alternative with immersive demonstration and display centers designed to encourage informed purchasing.

There are currently 15 Southern California Howard’s locations throughout Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, and Riverside Counties in the company’s portfolio, with plans to expand throughout the Western U.S., focusing on reshaping the retail experience. For more information, visit howards.com or connect on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

