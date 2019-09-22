Some 50,000 Indian-Americans are due to pack into a Houston stadium Sunday for a rally with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, joined by U.S. President Donald Trump, in a rare mass show of support for a foreign leader on U.S. soil.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- The party will decide our Brexit position, says UK Labour’s Corbyn - September 22, 2019
- ‘Howdy, Modi!’: Thousands, plus Trump, due at Texas rally for India’s leader - September 22, 2019
- Hong Kong police storm mall as protest turns violent - September 22, 2019