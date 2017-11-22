Hoylu AB: HOYLU CHANGES CERTIFIED ADVISER

Breaking News
Malmö the 22/11/2017

Hoylu AB (“Hoylu”), listed on Nasdaq First North, has signed an agreement with Mangold Fonkommission AB (“Mangold”) for services as Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North. Mangold will be the Company’s Certified Adviser starting the 23 November 2017.

For more information, please contact: 
Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: [email protected]

Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: [email protected]

Hoylu AB
Hoylu delivers solutions for presentation, ideation and collaboration that focus on enhancing the user experience. The company’s main area of interest is software for Creative Collaboration, combined with intuitive input and display technologies. This includes technologies for remote collaboration, Internet of Things and for connecting workspaces in different locations together, with the objective of simplifying work processes while improving productivity and creativity. For more information: www.hoylu.com or visit www.introduce.se/foretag/hoylu

Ticker symbol: HOYLU

Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Stockholm

Certified Adviser: Remium Nordic AB +46(0)84543200

Publication
This information is information that Hoylu AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16.30 CET on November 22, 2017.

 

 

