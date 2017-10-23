Hoylu AB: HOYLU EXTENDS BUSINESS ORDERS AND PARTNERSHIPS WITHIN THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY

Malmo, Sweden, October 23, 2017 – Hoylu, a leading enterprise collaboration company announced today that it has expanded its relationships and customers in the Construction Industry through several orders and partnerships. This expands Hoylu’s footprint into the vertical as more companies standardize on the Hoylu platform.

Hoylu continues to receive orders from existing customers in Construction who have previously selected Hoylu’s software and solution set as the platform of choice for new construction sites. Deliveries in Q3 included the Hoylu Software Suite and packaged Huddlewall solutions for a total value of over SEK 750,000. Additional orders are anticipated in Q4 as the solution continues to expand through existing customers and announced partners. Several new partnerships will bring specific functionality to the construction space and are intended to accelerate development projects and make it easier for Hoylu’s platform to be distributed and adopted.

The Construction industry is expected to expand new construction products in the US to $1.42tr USD by 2021. Hoylu’s software and solutions are a core platform utilized by several of the largest and most influential construction companies in the US and worldwide. Through its partnership with BIMobject and others Hoylu sees a large potential in adding value with respect to projects, planning, visualization and communication. Hoylu recently demonstrated a combined offering with LG at a large event in Los Angeles hosted by the Asian American Architects/ Engineers Association. Hoylu will also present their innovative software and solutions at Autodesk University on November 14-16 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For more information, please contact:

Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: [email protected]

Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: [email protected]

Hoylu AB

Hoylu delivers solutions for presentation, ideation and collaboration that focus on enhancing the user experience. The company’s main area of interest is software for Creative Collaboration, combined with intuitive input and display technologies. This includes technologies for remote collaboration, Internet of Things and for connecting workspaces in different locations together, with the objective of simplifying work processes while improving productivity and creativity. For more information: www.hoylu.com or visit www.introduce.se/foretag/hoylu

Ticker symbol: Hoylu

Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Stockholm

Certified Adviser: Remium Nordic AB +46(0)84543200

