HOYLU RECEIVES ORDER FROM GERMAN-BASED FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 17 mins ago

Malmo, Sweden, December 20, 2017 – Hoylu, a leading enterprise collaboration company announced today that it has received a new order from German Financial Services Group Wüstenrot & Württembergische. This order is an expansion of the Hoylu product portfolio at the firm, which was originally installed earlier in the year.

The order, which will be delivered in Q4, builds on the original installation with Huddlewall product systems and the licensed Hoylu Software Suite which will create 5 new workspaces within the company. This purchase represents a deal value of over SEK 376,000 in product and software revenue and builds on significant growth for Hoylu throughout 2017 within the global financial sector.

Hoylu’s solutions and software offer new and exciting ways to work better, faster and more efficiently. Based on years of research, the Hoylu Software Suite is designed from the ground up to offer the best possible user experience for individual and multiple users working with ideation, creative collaboration and presentations.

For more information, please contact:
Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: [email protected]
Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: [email protected]

Hoylu AB
Hoylu delivers solutions for presentation, ideation and collaboration that focus on enhancing the user experience. The company’s main area of interest is software for Creative Collaboration, combined with intuitive input and display technologies. This includes technologies for remote collaboration, Internet of Things and for connecting workspaces in different locations together, with the objective of simplifying work processes while improving productivity and creativity. For more information: www.hoylu.com or visit www.introduce.se/foretag/hoylu

Ticker symbol: Hoylu
Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Stockholm
Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550

Publication
This information is information that Hoylu AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at (8:30) CEST on December 20, 2017.

