HP Accelerates Partner Sustainability Programing Centered on Climate Action, Human Rights and Digital Equity

Expands Amplify Impact program to more than 40 countries to connect business impact with purpose and values

News highlights:

Builds on >$3.5 billion in Sustainable Impact-related new sales by extending competitive edge to partners 1

Enables >10,000 partners to drive meaningful impact for a more sustainable, equitable and just future

Recognizes partners via certification and annual awards program

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today HP Inc. announced the expansion of HP Amplify ™ Impact to an additional 24 countries2 across Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Japan. Now available in 43 countries around the globe, the first of its kind partner assessment, resource, and training program provides >10,000 partners with the opportunity to join HP in its efforts to generate meaningful impact on Climate Action, Human Rights and Digital Equity.

“We all have a shared stake in safeguarding our planet and having a positive effect on the communities we serve,” said Kobi Elbaz, General Manager of HP’s Global Channel Organization. “By partnering with our vast global channel ecosystem, we can more effectively scale our goals in forging a path towards a better future for all.”

Launched one year ago in support of HP’s goal to become the most sustainable and just technology company by 2030, the HP Amplify Impact Program has trained, educated and empowered >1,400 partners to drive change while maximizing opportunities with sustainability as a key competitive differentiator. HP’s commitment to Sustainable Impact helped the company to win more than $3.5 billion in new sales in fiscal year 211 representing a >3x annual increase.

As a result of decades spent working towards sustainability goals, HP is recognized as one of the world’s most sustainable companies and is well-poised to continue to support the HP Amplify partner community with the resources required to identify potential gaps and provide the guidance necessary to achieve partner objectives.

Access to World-Class Sustainability Resources

HP has set an ambitious goal of enrolling at least 50 percent of its HP Amplify partners in the voluntary program by 2025. To date, 20% of HP’s partners have signed the HP Amplify Impact pledge, exceeding the target of 10% for the first year of the program.

Features now available on the HP Amplify Impact Initiatives Hub include the industry’s first, automated, modular sustainability planning platform with new, advanced capabilities, including Carbon Footprint and 360 Diversity Equity & Inclusion assessments, along with toolkits designed to inspire community volunteer projects.

HP Amplify Impact – Call to Action

Partners who choose to take the HP Amplify Impact pledge in qualified countries can choose between two distinct tracks:

Catalyst: Catalyst members take the HP Amplify Impact Pledge, participate in a sustainability assessment, and report sales opportunities. Catalyst partners have access to world-class resources through the new HP Amplify Impact Initiatives Hub and an opportunity to be recognized via an annual awards program. New country eligibility includes Poland, Switzerland, Czech, Slovakia, Romania, Cyprus, Greece, Ireland, Norway, Iceland, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, New Zealand, Korea, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Papua New Guinea. Initial roll out encompassed 19 countries including United States, Colombia, Brazil, Mexico, Turkey, UAE, Singapore, Philippines, India, Germany, UK, Sweden, Denmark, France, Italy, Spain, Canada, South Africa, and Australia.

Changemaker: The Changemaker track is optimized to assist partners that do not yet have a sustainability strategy in place in support of the development of a long-term sustainability plan. Initial roll out encompassed 7 countries including France, Italy, Spain, Canada, South Africa, Australia and select partners in the United States.

The HP Amplify Impact program provides partners of all levels with training, sales tools, marketing assets, and access to HP’s Sustainability & Compliance Centre (SCC), HP LIFE and HP Planet Partners. Partners have shown tremendous interest in these resources with more than 1,500 partners having completed HP sustainability training and over 1,000 HP LIFE courses3.

Participating partners will be recognized via certification and a global annual awards program. Award categories include the Sustainability as a Business Opportunity Award, Most Comprehensive DE&I Strategy Award, Planet Partner Award, Carbon Footprint Award and Community Award. Submissions and award category details are available on the HP Partner Portal.

For additional details on HP Amplify Impact, visit our newsroom.

About HP Inc.

HP Inc. is a technology company that believes one thoughtful idea has the power to change the world. Its product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions helps bring these ideas to life. Visit http://www.hp.com.

Resources:

HP tracked >$3.5 billion in new sales in FY21 based on total contract value in which sustainability was identified as a known criterion 24 countries added to Catalyst track More than 1,500 partners having completed HP sustainability training and over 1,000 HP LIFE courses linked to HP partners