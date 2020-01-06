HP at CES 2020: Unleashing Next Generation Computing Innovations to Enable More Freedom to Work, Live, Play

HP Spectre x360 15 News Highlights: HP Spectre x360 15 is HP’s most powerful 15-inch convertible with a 90% screen-to-body ratio [1] and up to 17 hours of battery life, featuring a 4K display [2].

HP ENVY 32 AiO HP ENVY 32 All-in-One provides the freedom to see and control your creations with the world’s first PC with HDR600 Display with 6000:1 contrast ratio [3]; maximum power for digital creation with the first all-in-one with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ graphics [4]; and a multi-device keyboard to switch between a smartphone and tablet.

HP Elite Dragonfly HP Elite Dragonfly is the world’s first business convertible with 5G [5] and findable device technology in the world’s lightest compact business convertible [6].

HP Spectre x360 15 (2) The HP Spectre x360 15 has a beautiful gem-cut and dual chamfer angular design achieved with high-precision aluminum CNC, with an industry-leading 90% screen-to-body-ratio [1], and an impressive reduction of 60% in both top and bottom bezels.

HP ENVY 32 AiO The HP ENVY 32 AiO is a CES 2020 Innovation Award honoree, featuring the world’s widest 4K display [19] in an all-in-one so there is no limit on your creation.

HP Elite Dragonfly HP Elite Dragonfly is the first world’s laptop with built-in Tile™ technology.

HP Docking Monitors HP E24d G4 and HP E27d G4 Docking Monitors are the world’s first monitors with network manageability and single power on [26].

HP Renew Sleeve The HP Renew Sleeve’s slim design is knitted to fit 13-inch laptops and the packaging is 100% compostable.

HP Renew Series The HP Renew Series saves up to 10 plastic bottles from entering oceans and landfills, and features vegan leather handles and water-resistant material to help keep devices safe and dry.

HP Spectre Folio Backpack The HP Spectre Folio Backpack and Topload are designed with a water-resistant waxed canvas exterior from acclaimed Scottish fabric company Halley Stevensons.

Powering amazing experiences for today’s creators and workers with sleek designs, 5G, and Tile™ findable device technology

Strengthening sustainability leadership: 82% of all mechanical parts in next gen HP Elite Dragonfly are made from recycled materials; unveils new line of accessories made from recycled ocean-bound plastics

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HP Inc. today introduced its newest PCs, displays, and accessories at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The company’s latest consumer and commercial product innovations offer users the freedom to work more securely and experience content from anywhere, connect devices simply and easily, and gives customers the freedom to show their personal values by offering the world’s first notebook and sleeve made with ocean-bound plastic materials7.

“We are passionate about creating devices and computing experiences that lead us into the future and enable more freedom in how the next generation creates, consumes content, and collaborates,” said Alex Cho, President, Personal Systems, HP Inc. “As the PC becomes increasingly relevant, HP continues delivering amazing devices, and display and accessory innovations that deliver both performance and lightness, durability and design, and mobility and privacy.”

As we enter a new decade, people will continuously evolve how they use technology and desire solutions that enable more freedom in how they work, live, and play. Thirty-four percent of U.S. workers would take a pay cut of up to 5% in order to work out of the office more8. Gen Z engages with online content more than 10 hours a day9. And on average, Gen Z and millennials use five screens per day10, which presents challenges when connecting devices to their ecosystem of accessories.

MORE FREEDOM TO EXPERIENCE AND CREATE AMAZING CONTENT

HP Spectre x360 15

Performance: Masterfully redesigned for enhanced thermal performance, the HP Spectre x360 15 is HP’s most powerful Spectre yet, powered by up to a 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7processor with NVIDIA® GeForce graphics, and up to 17 hours of battery life 2 .

Masterfully redesigned for enhanced thermal performance, the HP Spectre x360 15 is HP’s most powerful Spectre yet, powered by up to a 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7processor with NVIDIA® GeForce graphics, and up to 17 hours of battery life . Experience Content: From the 90% screen-to-body ratio to the 4K OLED 15.6-inch display 11 with DCI-P3 with a 30% wider color gamut range 12 , view true-to-life images and vibrant colors like never before.

From the 90% screen-to-body ratio to the 4K OLED 15.6-inch display with DCI-P3 with a 30% wider color gamut range , view true-to-life images and vibrant colors like never before. Mobility: Experience nearly three times faster file transfer speeds with the latest Intel® Wi-Fi 6 (gig+) than Wi-Fi 5 13 , and customize network prioritization and settings via Network Booster in HP Command Center.

Experience nearly three times faster file transfer speeds with the latest Intel® Wi-Fi 6 (gig+) than Wi-Fi 5 , and customize network prioritization and settings via Network Booster in HP Command Center. Security: With six in 10 consumers physically covering their laptop’s webcam to feel more secure or prevent it from being compromised14, the device features HP’s smallest IR camera at 2.2 mm. The HP Webcam Kill Switch, a dedicated mute mic button, fingerprint reader located on the keyboard deck, and Express VPN and LastPass to create and consume content whenever and wherever you want securely.

HP ENVY 32 All-in-One (AiO)

Create: See creations come to life on the new ENVY 32 AiO, with up to 65W 9 th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processors 15 , up to NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2080 graphics, up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory, and up to 1 TB SSD 16 or dual storage options to power through photo and video projects effortlessly. The ENVY 32 AiO is the first all-in-one to join NVIDIA’s RTX Studio program. Purpose-built for today’s creators, RTX Studio is capable of powering over 40 of the world’s top creative and design applications with RTX accelerated ray tracing and AI-assist to speed up tedious task and high-resolution video editing in real-time.

See creations come to life on the new ENVY 32 AiO, with up to 65W 9 Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processors , up to NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2080 graphics, up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory, and up to 1 TB SSD or dual storage options to power through photo and video projects effortlessly. The ENVY 32 AiO is the first all-in-one to join NVIDIA’s RTX Studio program. Purpose-built for today’s creators, RTX Studio is capable of powering over 40 of the world’s top creative and design applications with RTX accelerated ray tracing and AI-assist to speed up tedious task and high-resolution video editing in real-time. Audio Experience: Immerse yourself with surround sound with the world’s first AiO with loudest volume 17 and the world’s first AiO with Advanced Audio Stream 18 – no extra speakers required. Enjoy superb sound, straight from the source, while editing and playing back audio content with built-in front-firing tweeters and subwoofer speakers custom tuned by Bang & Olufsen. With this ultimate audio experience, easily stream your playlists from your phone to your PC speakers, even when the PC is off.

Immerse yourself with surround sound with the world’s first AiO with loudest volume and the world’s first AiO with Advanced Audio Stream – no extra speakers required. Enjoy superb sound, straight from the source, while editing and playing back audio content with built-in front-firing tweeters and subwoofer speakers custom tuned by Bang & Olufsen. With this ultimate audio experience, easily stream your playlists from your phone to your PC speakers, even when the PC is off. Design: From the beautiful edge-to-edge glass display resting on a solid aluminum stand, to the matte Nightfall Black finish, accented with Dark Ash woodgrain, and a heathered acoustic cloth, the ENVY 32 AiO features thoughtful design touches that are integrated into a premium look and feel. With easy access to ports, built-in wireless charging, and a multi-device keyboard to switch from one device to another with a press of a button, everything you need is at your fingertips.

MORE FREEDOM TO WORK SECURELY ANYWHERE

HP Elite Dragonfly

Connect Securely with 5G: The HP Elite Dragonfly is the world’s first business convertible with 5G 20 developed with a smart signal technology to boost antenna performance. This innovative antenna technology enables the device to meet HP’s rigorous connectivity standards inside the world’s lightest business convertible 21 supporting 5G. Elite Dragonfly features a 10 th Gen Intel® Core™ vPro® processor and has the world’s most advanced connectivity and privacy in its class 22 .

The HP Elite Dragonfly is the world’s first business convertible with 5G developed with a smart signal technology to boost antenna performance. This innovative antenna technology enables the device to meet HP’s rigorous connectivity standards inside the world’s lightest business convertible supporting 5G. Elite Dragonfly features a 10 Gen Intel® Core™ vPro® processor and has the world’s most advanced connectivity and privacy in its class . Work Discreetly: HP Sure View Reflect is a breakthrough technology further advancing HP’s leadership in privacy innovations that allows you to work discreetly in many lighting conditions. Activate privacy mode with the press of a keyboard button to instantly block prying eyes from viewing the screen with a distinct copper colored privacy.

HP Sure View Reflect is a breakthrough technology further advancing HP’s leadership in privacy innovations that allows you to work discreetly in many lighting conditions. Activate privacy mode with the press of a keyboard button to instantly block prying eyes from viewing the screen with a distinct copper colored privacy. Findable: Elite Dragonfly is the world’s first laptop with built-in Tile™ 23 , the world’s leading smart location company. Easily see where a misplaced or lost notebook is, or with the optional Tile Premium service, get proactive alerts when a device has been left behind.

Elite Dragonfly is the world’s first laptop with built-in Tile™ , the world’s leading smart location company. Easily see where a misplaced or lost notebook is, or with the optional Tile Premium service, get proactive alerts when a device has been left behind. Sustainable: Elite Dragonfly is the world’s first notebook made with ocean bound plastic material24, and more than 82% of the mechanical parts made from recycled materials25.

“We are excited to be working with HP as it develops its first 5G connected devices for SMBs and the enterprise, very important and growing categories for Sprint,” said Ryan Sullivan, vice president of product engineering and development, Sprint. “The combination of HP innovation and Sprint True Mobile 5G will help to take productivity and connectivity to new levels for businesses of all sizes.”

“Qualcomm continues to lead in LTE connected PCs, allowing users to have blazing fast connectivity while on the go, and we are thrilled to drive 5G connected PCs in collaboration with HP,” said Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager, Mobile, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Qualcomm powered 5G PCs are at the heart of the digital transformation trend that will move the computing industry forward and transform the enterprise.”

MORE FREEDOM TO CONNECT AND SHOW YOUR PERSONAL VALUES

New Displays and Sustainable Accessories

The HP E24d G4 and HP E27d G4 Advanced Docking Monitors are a new category of intelligent displays that streamline workspaces with just one USB-C™ cable for video, data, and up to 100W of power. With a single button, power both the display and laptop, even when the lid is closed, and login with Windows Hello on the integrated privacy webcam. Empower IT to remotely manage HP devices from anywhere on the network and get immediate peripheral expansion.

are a new category of intelligent displays that streamline workspaces with just one USB-C™ cable for video, data, and up to 100W of power. With a single button, power both the display and laptop, even when the lid is closed, and login with Windows Hello on the integrated privacy webcam. Empower IT to remotely manage HP devices from anywhere on the network and get immediate peripheral expansion. The HP Renew Sleeve is designed to assist with your environmental initiatives. The sleeve is created with knit recycled plastic bottles and knit to shape with minimal manufacturing waste.

is designed to assist with your environmental initiatives. The sleeve is created with knit recycled plastic bottles and knit to shape with minimal manufacturing waste. The HP Renew Series includes a backpack, topload, tote, and slim brief made from 100% recycled PET, or plastic bottles, that are shredded into small pellets, melted into a thin fiber, spun into a roll and woven to create these on-trend, eco-friendly bags in grey or navy for up to a 14- or 15.6-inch diagonal laptop.

includes a backpack, topload, tote, and slim brief made from 100% recycled PET, or plastic bottles, that are shredded into small pellets, melted into a thin fiber, spun into a roll and woven to create these on-trend, eco-friendly bags in grey or navy for up to a 14- or 15.6-inch diagonal laptop. The HP Spectre Folio Backpack and Topload feature a water-resistant waxed canvas exterior to keep devices safe and dry and an RFID pocket that protects credit card and passport information from electronic data reading devices. Each bag is designed with a quilted and cushy 15.6-inch diagonal laptop compartment for added protection and a convenient trolley handle pass through that slides over the handle of your luggage.

Pricing and availability27:

HP Spectre x360 15 is expected to be available in March via HP.com for a starting price of $1,599.99. The device will also be available at Best Buy.

HP ENVY 32 AiO is now available at HP.com for a starting price of $1,599.99. The device can also be purchased at Best Buy, Amazon, and other US retailers.

HP Elite Dragonfly with optional Tile integration and HP Sure View Reflect is expected to be available starting February 2020 via HP.com.

HP Elite Dragonfly with 5G and a 10 th Gen Intel® Core™ vPro® processor is expected to be available later in the summer. Pricing will be provided closer to availability date.

Gen Intel® Core™ vPro® processor is expected to be available later in the summer. Pricing will be provided closer to availability date. HP E24d G4 Advanced Docking Monitor is expected to be available in January via HP.com for $349.

HP E27d G4 Advanced Docking Monitor is expected to be available in January via HP.com for $479.

The HP Renew Sleeve is expected to be available in April via HP.com for a starting price of $59.99.

The HP Renew Series is expected to be available in Spring 2020. Pricing will be provided closer to availability.

The HP Spectre Folio Backpack and Topload are expected to be available in February via HP.com for a starting price of $199.99.

About HP

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com .

©Copyright 2019 HP Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. The only warranties for HP products and services are set forth in the express warranty statements accompanying such products and services. Nothing herein should be construed as constituting an additional warranty. HP shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.

