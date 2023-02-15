Breaking boundaries for professional creators, designers, engineers, and data scientists with new Z by HP Desktop portfolio and HP Anyware Remote System Controller

Watch the HP Z8 Fury render for its life. We took our incredibly powerful workstation and dropped it from a plane at 14,000 feet. Why? So you can see what extreme performance looks like when it’s put to the test.

Z by HP Performance Desktops offer the essential balance of CPU and GPU compute for complex, data rich workflows, and the new HP Z8 Fury is the world’s most advanced data science workstation.

HP Anyware Remote System Controller, the world’s most advanced remote management peripheral, is a small but powerful device that securely manages high performance devices from any location.1

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HP Inc. announced its new Z by HP high-performance workstation desktop lineup, engineered to change what is possible within complex, data rich workflows. HP is advancing hybrid workforce management with the HP Anyware Remote System Controller, a device that gives IT departments the management capabilities to support high performance devices from anywhere.

The complex workflows in industries spanning media and entertainment, data science, and engineering mean increased time pressure and the need for more compute power to deliver faster results. They also highlight a need to iterate with remote teams and push creative boundaries to deliver more accurate results. The new Z by HP Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8 Fury desktops, powered by Intel®, deliver the scalable balance of CPU and GPU compute needed to fuel new levels of speed, accuracy, and creativity.

“Z by HP is dedicated to delivering the best possible computing experience to fuel new levels of speed, accuracy, and creativity,” said Jim Nottingham, Vice President and General Manager, Z by HP. “HP’s design engineering, together with the power of Intel and NVIDIA, provide the performance, scalability, and security our customers require to meet their evolving needs.”

“Intel® and Z by HP represent the future of high-performance workstation computing,” said Roger Chandler, Vice President and General Manager, Intel. “With Intel® Xeon® W, users can expect breakthrough performance, advanced security features, and the scalability they need to tackle the most demanding workloads.”

Extreme Workstation Performance

Z by HP innovations start with the customer to deliver the performance benefits needed whether it’s importing and working with large models and assemblies, running complex simulations, or training complex deep learning and machine learning models faster. The latest Z workstation desktops include up to 56 CPU cores and four high-end GPUs in the Z8 Fury G5. The Z4, Z6, Z8, and our all-new Z8 Fury, provide a variety of configurations to meet every workflow challenge for each of these segments. From our best-selling workhorse, the Z4, to the extreme performance of the Z8 Fury, Z by HP has the right workstation for every workflow.

The Z8 Fury G5 delivers powerful performance while staying cool and quiet under high-performance workflows with up to 56 cores in a single CPU 2 and unleashing the power of four high-end double-wide GPUs with 2TB of DDR5 memory due to transformative single socket technology. Now you can breeze through even the most complex deep learning, virtual production, and VFX.

delivers powerful performance while staying cool and quiet under high-performance workflows with up to 56 cores in a single CPU and unleashing the power of four high-end double-wide GPUs with 2TB of DDR5 memory due to transformative single socket technology. Now you can breeze through even the most complex deep learning, virtual production, and VFX. The HP Z4 G5 tackles advanced workflows from machine learning to advanced video editing with an evolutionary advancement of up to a 24-core CPU, two high-end GPUs, up to 512GB of RAM. The Z4 G5 accelerates a wide range of professional apps to advance intensive workflows and provides plenty of room to expand as workflows evolves.

tackles advanced workflows from machine learning to advanced video editing with an evolutionary advancement of up to a 24-core CPU, two high-end GPUs, up to 512GB of RAM. The Z4 G5 accelerates a wide range of professional apps to advance intensive workflows and provides plenty of room to expand as workflows evolves. The HP Z6 G5 accelerates graphics-intensive workflows with multiple GPUs based on the increased PCIe expandability of the latest Intel® Xeon® W-3400 processor architecture. With up to 36 processing cores, three high-end graphics cards, and 1TB of DDR5 memory, the Z6 G5 delivers significant performance for users demanding a machine that scales with their increased model and dataset complexity.

accelerates graphics-intensive workflows with multiple GPUs based on the increased PCIe expandability of the latest Intel® Xeon® W-3400 processor architecture. With up to 36 processing cores, three high-end graphics cards, and 1TB of DDR5 memory, the Z6 G5 delivers significant performance for users demanding a machine that scales with their increased model and dataset complexity. The HP Z8 G5 is designed for users who demand the most processing compute for CPU-intensive workflows to accelerate rendering with real-time ray tracing, data visualization, and model training while also providing plenty of room to expand as demands change. With a dual-socket workstation, designed to utilize 4th Gen Intel Xeon, it delivers up to 64 system cores in addition to supporting 2x high-end graphics cards with 1TB of DDR5 memory.

The Z8 Fury is designed for power users to experience a new echelon in high-performance. Based on the transformative single socket technology, the Z8 Fury G5 delivers extreme performance with up to 56 cores in a single CPU, while unleashing the power of 4 high-end GPUs.

Consolidate Workstation Fleet Management

The HP Anyware Remote System Controller provides IT administrators a single dashboard with the ability to launch a kernel-based virtual machine (KVM) session and perform out-out-of-band management tasks such as pre-boot access, BIOS updates and re-imaging from anywhere.3 Through a single interface, IT administrators can now manage a fleet of devices, access secure system information like model numbers and BIOS versions, receive reports, and develop insights, to optimize their infrastructure to resolve issues before they affect users.4 HP is designing this hardware and software based on strong security industry standards, completing extensive testing, third-party reviews, and certifications to ensure maximum security.

Pricing and Availability

The HP Z4, Z6, Z8, Z8 Fury G5 will be available for pre-order on HP.com/Z starting today.

will be available for pre-order on HP.com/Z starting today. The HP Anyware Remote System Controller is expected to be available this spring. Pricing will be available closer to product availability.

About HP

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit: http://www.hp.com.

1 Internet access required. Fleet management requires HP Anyware Remote System Management.

2 *Multicore is designed to improve performance of certain software products. Not all customers or software applications will necessarily benefit from use of this technology. Performance and clock frequency will vary depending on application workload and your hardware and software configurations. Intel’s numbering, branding and/or naming is not a measurement of higher performance.

3 Internet access required. Automation of tasks available with select Z desktop workstations, see datasheet for details.

4 Full suite of hardware alerts available with select Z desktop workstations. See datasheet for details. HP Anyware Remote System Management required to view consolidated reports from all devices paired with HP Anyware Remote System Controller or HP Anyware Integrated Remote System Controller. HP Anyware Integrated Remote System Controller not compatible with Z2 Mini platforms and not recommended for non-Z devices. HP service and support not available for non-Z devices.

