Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / HP Inc. Names Kim K.W. Rucker to Board of Directors

HP Inc. Names Kim K.W. Rucker to Board of Directors

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HP Inc. today announced the appointment of Kim K.W. Rucker to its board of directors. Rucker is the former executive vice president, general counsel and secretary of Andeavor, which was acquired by Marathon Petroleum in 2018.

“Kim is a highly accomplished executive and public company director whose decades of business leadership and corporate governance experience will further strengthen our board as we continue to deliver on HP’s strategic priorities for growth,” said Chip Bergh, chair of HP’s Board of Directors.

Prior to joining Andeavor, Rucker was exective vice president, corporate and legal affairs, general counsel and corporate secretary of Kraft Foods Group, Inc.

Rucker is a member of the boards of directors for Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Lennox International Inc., and Celanese Corporation. Additionally, she is on the board of directors of Haven for Hope and a member of the board of trustees of Johns Hopkins Medicine.

She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in economics from the University of Iowa, a master’s degree in public policy from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, and a Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School.

The HP Board of Directors is one of the most diverse of any technology company in the US. The full HP Board is listed at HP.com.

About HP Inc.
HP Inc. is a technology company that believes one thoughtful idea has the power to change the world. Its product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions helps bring these ideas to life. Visit http://www.hp.com.

©Copyright 2021 HP Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. The only warranties for HP products and services are set forth in the express warranty statements accompanying such products and services. Nothing herein should be construed as constituting an additional warranty. HP shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.

Editorial contacts

HP Inc. Media Relations
MediaRelations@hp.com

HP Inc. Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@hp.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.