HP Inc. Names Kim K.W. Rucker to Board of Directors

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HP Inc. today announced the appointment of Kim K.W. Rucker to its board of directors. Rucker is the former executive vice president, general counsel and secretary of Andeavor, which was acquired by Marathon Petroleum in 2018.

“Kim is a highly accomplished executive and public company director whose decades of business leadership and corporate governance experience will further strengthen our board as we continue to deliver on HP’s strategic priorities for growth,” said Chip Bergh, chair of HP’s Board of Directors.

Prior to joining Andeavor, Rucker was exective vice president, corporate and legal affairs, general counsel and corporate secretary of Kraft Foods Group, Inc.

Rucker is a member of the boards of directors for Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Lennox International Inc., and Celanese Corporation. Additionally, she is on the board of directors of Haven for Hope and a member of the board of trustees of Johns Hopkins Medicine.

She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in economics from the University of Iowa, a master’s degree in public policy from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, and a Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School.

