HP Inc. Recognized as “Most Efficient of ENERGY STAR 2020”

Company continues mission to provide the most sustainable PC portfolio in the world

HP EliteDisplay S14 HP EliteDisplay S14 is the world’s first 14-inch USB Type-C® portable display[3], designed for dual-screen productivity on the go.

HP Pavilion 27-inch FHD Display HP Pavilion 27-inch FHD Display designed for the ultimate multi-media experience with built-in speakers custom-tuned by B&O PLAY and pop-up privacy camera for added security.

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HP Inc. announced it has been recognized with the “Most Efficient of ENERGY STAR® 2020” designation for 30 consumer and commercial displays. The designation demonstrates the company’s commitment to driving a more sustainable ecosystem across the Personal Systems portfolio.

Products that are recognized as the “Most Efficient of ENERGY STAR® 2020” prevent greenhouse gas emissions by meeting rigorous energy efficiency performance levels set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

“Our Personal Systems business is thriving and we continue to advance how we design and build our displays. Specifically, our commercial display line up is not only built from the ground up with sustainability in mind, but also created to ensure maximum productivity while at the office or working from home,” said Alex Cho, President, Personal Systems, HP Inc. “From the world’s first display manufactured with ocean bound platics1 – HP EliteDisplay E273D – to building energy efficient devices and accessories made with recycled plastic bottles2, we are focused on creating beautiful and productive products that push sustainability boundaries.”

HP’s innovative consumer displays recognized for “Most Efficient of ENERGY STAR® 2020” include:

HP Pavilion 27-inch FHD Display

HP 20kh 19.5-inch Monitor

HP 22uh 21.5-inch LED Backlit Monitor

HP 22y Display 21.5-inch Display

HP 22yh 21.5-inch Display

HP 24o 24-inch LED Backlit Monitor

HP 27m 27-inch Display

HP 27o 27-inch Display

HP 27w 27-inch Display

HP 25er 25-inch Monitor

HP 25f 25-inch Display

HP’s innovative commercial displays recognized for “Most Efficient of ENERGY STAR® 2020” include:

HP EliteDisplay S14 14-inch Portable Display

HP EliteDisplay E190i 18.9-inch LED Backlit IPS Monitor

HP EliteDisplay E223 21.5-inch Monitor

HP EliteDisplay E233 23-inch Monitor

HP EliteDisplay E243 23-inch Monitor

HP EliteDisplay E243i 24-inch Monitor

HP EliteDisplay E243m 24-inch Monitor

HP EliteDisplay E273 27-inch Monitor

HP P22h 21.5-inch G4 Monitor

HP P24h G4 23.8-inch Monitor

HP P27h G4 27-inch Monitor

HP N223 21.5-inch Monitor

HP P174 17-inch Monitor

HP P204 19.5-inch Monitor

HP P204v 19.5-inch Monitor

HP P224 21.5-inch Monitor

HP P244 23.8-inch Monitor

HP P274 27-inch Monitor

HP V194 18.5-inch Monitor

ENERGY STAR® displays are available through HP.com, shop at HP here . Displays are also available via select retailers and resellers.

About HP

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com .

Based on HP’s internal analysis as of May 2019. Display’s 85% post-consumer recycled plastic content consists of 5% ocean bound plastic materials by weight. Select HP accessories contain differing percentages of recycled plastics (plastics bottles). Based on 14″ portable displays as of May 1, 2018.

Two photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7bba893f-4c80-4d6a-a61e-43f8e99a21f8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e30ed8f8-b21b-4480-a949-ef36977012ff