First quarter GAAP diluted net earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.62, within the previously provided outlook of $0.60 to $0.70 per share

First quarter non-GAAP diluted net EPS of $0.81, within the previously provided outlook of $0.76 to $0.86 per share

First quarter net revenue of $13.2 billion, down 4.4% from the prior-year period

First quarter net cash provided by operating activities of $121 million, free cash flow of $25 million

First quarter returned $0.8 billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends

HP Inc.’s fiscal 2024 first quarter financial performance Q1 FY24 Q1 FY23 Y/Y GAAP net revenue ($B) $ 13.2 $ 13.8 (4.4)% GAAP operating margin 7.1% 5.4% 1.7 pts GAAP net earnings ($B) $ 0.6 $ 0.5 33% GAAP diluted net EPS $ 0.62 $ 0.47 32% Non-GAAP operating margin 8.4% 7.6% 0.8 pts Non-GAAP net earnings ($B) $ 0.8 $ 0.7 11% Non-GAAP diluted net EPS $ 0.81 $ 0.73 11% Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities ($B)(1) $ 0.1 $ (0.0) NM Free cash flow ($B)(1) $ 0.0 $ (0.2) NM

Notes to table

Information about HP Inc.’s use of non-GAAP financial information is provided under “Use of non-GAAP financial information” below.

(1) “NM” represents not meaningful.

Net revenue and EPS results

HP Inc. and its subsidiaries (“HP”) announced fiscal 2024 first quarter net revenue of $13.2 billion, down 4.4% (down 4.9% in constant currency) from the prior-year period.

“Our Q1 results reflect continued progress against our Future Ready plan,” said Enrique Lores, HP President and CEO. “We are bringing terrific innovation to our customers while driving disciplined execution across every facet of the business. As a result, we delivered solid earnings growth this quarter and we are well positioned to accelerate as the market recovers.”

First quarter GAAP diluted net EPS was $0.62, up from $0.47 in the prior-year period and within the previously provided outlook of $0.60 to $0.70. First quarter non-GAAP diluted net EPS was $0.81, up from $0.73 in the prior-year period and within the previously provided outlook of $0.76 to $0.86. First quarter non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP diluted net EPS excludes after-tax adjustments of $186 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, related to restructuring and other charges, acquisition and divestiture charges, amortization of intangible assets, non-operating retirement-related credits and tax adjustments.

Asset management

HP’s net cash provided by operating activities in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was $121 million. Accounts receivable ended the quarter at $3.8 billion, down 2 days quarter over quarter to 26 days. Inventory ended the quarter at $6.9 billion, up 4 days quarter over quarter to 61 days. Accounts payable ended the quarter at $13.3 billion, down 1 day quarter over quarter to 116 days.

HP generated $25 million of free cash flow in the first quarter. Free cash flow includes net cash provided by operating activities of $121 million adjusted for net investments in leases of $62 million and net investments in property, plant and equipment of $158 million.

HP’s dividend payment of $0.2756 per share in the first quarter resulted in cash usage of $0.3 billion. HP also utilized $0.5 billion of cash during the quarter to repurchase approximately 16.7 million shares of common stock in the open market. HP exited the quarter with $2.4 billion in gross cash, which includes cash and cash equivalents of $2.3 billion, restricted cash of $154 million, and short-term investments of $3 million included in other current assets. Restricted cash relates to amounts collected and held on behalf of a third party for trade receivables previously sold.

Fiscal 2024 First quarter segment results

Personal Systems net revenue was $8.8 billion, down 4% year over year (down 5% in constant currency) with a 6.1% operating margin. Consumer PS net revenue was down 1% and Commercial PS net revenue was down 5%. Total units were up 5% with Consumer PS units up 10% and Commercial PS units up 2%.

Printing net revenue was $4.4 billion, down 5% year over year (down 5% in constant currency) with a 19.9% operating margin. Consumer Printing net revenue was down 22% and Commercial Printing net revenue was down 12%. Supplies net revenue was flat (up 1% in constant currency). Total hardware units were down 17%, with Consumer Printing units down 15% and Commercial Printing units down 18%.

Outlook

For the fiscal 2024 second quarter, HP estimates GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $0.58 to $0.68 and non-GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $0.76 to $0.86. Fiscal 2024 second quarter non-GAAP diluted net EPS estimates exclude $0.18 per diluted share, primarily related to restructuring and other charges, acquisition and divestiture charges, amortization of intangible assets, non-operating retirement-related credits, tax adjustments and the related tax impact on these items.

For fiscal 2024, HP estimates GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $2.61 to $3.01 and non-GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $3.25 to $3.65. Fiscal 2024 non-GAAP diluted net EPS estimates exclude $0.64 per diluted share, primarily related to restructuring and other charges, acquisition and divestiture charges, amortization of intangible assets, non-operating retirement-related credits, tax adjustments and the related tax impact on these items. For fiscal 2024, HP anticipates generating free cash flow in the range of $3.1 to $3.6 billion.

Use of non-GAAP financial information

Information about HP Inc.'s use of non-GAAP financial information is provided under "Use of non-GAAP financial information" below.

HP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share amounts)

Three months ended January 31, 2024 October 31, 2023 January 31, 2023 Net revenue:(a) Products $ 12,419 $ 13,045 $ 13,044 Services 766 772 754 Total net revenue 13,185 13,817 13,798 Cost of revenue:(a) Products 9,871 10,399 10,589 Services 426 433 422 Total cost of revenue 10,297 10,832 11,011 Research and development 399 411 403 Selling, general and administrative 1,383 1,327 1,331 Restructuring and other charges 63 111 141 Acquisition and divestiture charges 27 34 84 Amortization of intangible assets 81 88 85 Total operating expenses 12,250 12,803 13,055 Earnings from operations 935 1,014 743 Interest and other, net (142 ) (162 ) (181 ) Earnings before taxes 793 852 562 (Provision for) benefit from taxes (171 ) 122 (93 ) Net earnings $ 622 $ 974 $ 469 Net earnings per share: Basic $ 0.63 $ 0.98 $ 0.47 Diluted $ 0.62 $ 0.97 $ 0.47 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.55 $ — $ 0.53 Weighted-average shares used to compute net earnings per share: Basic 995 994 989 Diluted 1,002 1,004 996

(a) Effective first quarter of fiscal 2024, HP presents consolidated net revenue and cost of revenue bifurcated between products and services. HP has reflected this change to its prior reporting periods on an as-if basis. The reporting change had no impact to previously reported segment net revenue, consolidated net revenue, earnings from operations, net earnings or net earnings per share (“EPS”). Services include revenues from support and maintenance contracts and other services, and excludes product hardware and supplies revenues associated with as-a-service offerings and instant ink subscriptions which are categorized within product revenues.

HP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADJUSTMENTS TO GAAP NET EARNINGS, EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS,

OPERATING MARGIN AND DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share amounts)

Three months ended January 31, 2024 October 31, 2023 January 31, 2023 Amounts Diluted

net earnings

per share Amounts Diluted

net earnings

per share Amounts Diluted

net earnings

per share GAAP net earnings $ 622 $ 0.62 $ 974 $ 0.97 $ 469 $ 0.47 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring and other charges 63 0.06 111 0.11 141 0.14 Acquisition and divestiture charges 27 0.03 34 0.03 84 0.08 Amortization of intangible assets 81 0.08 88 0.09 85 0.09 Debt extinguishment costs — — — — 8 0.01 Non-operating retirement-related credits (2 ) — (11 ) (0.01 ) (10 ) (0.01 ) Tax adjustments(a) 17 0.02 (294 ) (0.29 ) (46 ) (0.05 ) Non-GAAP net earnings $ 808 $ 0.81 $ 902 $ 0.90 $ 731 $ 0.73 GAAP earnings from operations $ 935 $ 1,014 $ 743 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring and other charges 63 111 141 Acquisition and divestiture charges 27 34 84 Amortization of intangible assets 81 88 85 Non-GAAP earnings from operations $ 1,106 $ 1,247 $ 1,053 GAAP operating margin 7.1 % 7.3 % 5.4 % Non-GAAP adjustments 1.3 % 1.7 % 2.2 % Non-GAAP operating margin 8.4 % 9.0 % 7.6 %

(a) Includes tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments.

HP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In millions)

As of January 31, 2024 October 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 2,417 $ 3,232 Accounts receivable, net 3,804 4,237 Inventory 6,928 6,862 Other current assets 3,709 3,646 Total current assets 16,858 17,977 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,807 2,827 Goodwill 8,610 8,591 Other non-current assets 7,571 7,609 Total assets $ 35,846 $ 37,004 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current liabilities: Notes payable and short-term borrowings $ 359 $ 230 Accounts payable 13,255 14,046 Other current liabilities 10,243 10,212 Total current liabilities 23,857 24,488 Long-term debt 9,301 9,254 Other non-current liabilities 4,328 4,331 Stockholders’ deficit (1,640 ) (1,069 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 35,846 $ 37,004

HP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In millions)

Three months ended January 31, 2024 January 31, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 622 $ 469 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 205 209 Stock-based compensation expense 177 167 Restructuring and other charges 63 141 Deferred taxes on earnings (5 ) (140 ) Other, net (20 ) 4 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 446 244 Inventory (47 ) 230 Accounts payable (744 ) (1,731 ) Net investment in leases (62 ) (16 ) Taxes on earnings 49 220 Restructuring and other (87 ) (92 ) Other assets and liabilities (476 ) 279 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 121 (16 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Investment in property, plant and equipment, net (158 ) (192 ) Purchases of available-for-sale securities and other investments — (4 ) Maturities and sales of available-for-sale securities and other investments — 1 Collateral posted for derivative instruments (70 ) (240 ) Net cash used in investing activities (228 ) (435 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from short-term borrowings with original maturities less than 90 days, net 100 200 Proceeds from debt, net of issuance costs 92 52 Payment of debt (49 ) (539 ) Stock-based award activities and others (76 ) (79 ) Repurchase of common stock (500 ) (100 ) Cash dividends paid (275 ) (259 ) Collateral returned for derivative instruments — (200 ) Net cash used in financing activities (708 ) (925 ) Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (815 ) (1,376 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 3,232 3,145 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 2,417 $ 1,769

HP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT/BUSINESS UNIT INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

(In millions)

Three months ended Change (%) January 31, 2024 October 31, 2023 January 31, 2023 Q/Q Y/Y Net revenue: Commercial PS $ 6,045 $ 6,213 $ 6,382 (3)% (5)% Consumer PS 2,764 3,185 2,803 (13)% (1)% Personal Systems 8,809 9,398 9,185 (6)% (4)% Supplies 2,863 2,821 2,857 1 % — % Commercial Printing(a) 1,227 1,281 1,388 (4)% (12)% Consumer Printing(a) 285 316 367 (10)% (22)% Printing 4,375 4,418 4,612 (1)% (5)% Corporate Investments(b) 2 2 1 NM NM Total segment net revenue 13,186 13,818 13,798 (5)% (4)% Other(b) (1 ) (1 ) — NM NM Total net revenue $ 13,185 $ 13,817 $ 13,798 (5)% (4)% Earnings before taxes: Personal Systems $ 537 $ 631 $ 475 Printing 872 836 870 Corporate Investments (37 ) (39 ) (33 ) Total segment earnings from operations 1,372 1,428 1,312 Corporate and unallocated cost and other (89 ) (96 ) (92 ) Stock-based compensation expense (177 ) (85 ) (167 ) Restructuring and other charges (63 ) (111 ) (141 ) Acquisition and divestiture charges (27 ) (34 ) (84 ) Amortization of intangible assets (81 ) (88 ) (85 ) Interest and other, net (142 ) (162 ) (181 ) Total earnings before taxes $ 793 $ 852 $ 562

(a) Effective at the beginning of its first quarter of fiscal 2024, HP realigned its business unit financial reporting more closely with its customer market segmentation. The realignment resulted in the transfer of LaserJet printers net revenues from Consumer Printing to Commercial Printing. HP reflected this change to its business unit information in prior reporting periods on an as-if basis which resulted in the reclassification of net revenues from Consumer Printing to Commercial Printing. The reporting change had no impact to previously reported segment net revenue, consolidated net revenue, earnings from operations, net earnings or net earnings per share. (b) “NM” represents not meaningful.

HP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN SUMMARY

(Unaudited)

Three months ended Change (pts) January 31, 2024 October 31, 2023 January 31, 2023 Q/Q Y/Y Segment operating margin: Personal Systems 6.1 % 6.7 % 5.2 % (0.6)pts 0.9 pts Printing 19.9 % 18.9 % 18.9 % 1.0 pts 1.0 pts Corporate Investments(a) NM NM NM NM NM Total segment 10.4 % 10.3 % 9.5 % 0.1 pts 0.9 pts

(a) “NM” represents not meaningful.

HP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CALCULATION OF DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share amounts)

Three months ended January 31, 2024 October 31, 2023 January 31, 2023 Numerator: GAAP net earnings $ 622 $ 974 $ 469 Non-GAAP net earnings $ 808 $ 902 $ 731 Denominator: Weighted-average shares used to compute basic net earnings per share 995 994 989 Dilutive effect of employee stock plans(a) 7 10 7 Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net earnings per share 1,002 1,004 996 GAAP diluted net earnings per share $ 0.62 $ 0.97 $ 0.47 Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share $ 0.81 $ 0.90 $ 0.73

(a) Includes any dilutive effect of restricted stock units, stock options and performance-based awards.

HP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT / BUSINESS UNIT INFORMATION (Revised)

(Unaudited)

(In millions)

REVISED AMOUNTS AMOUNTS AS PREVIOUSLY REPORTED CHANGE Three months ended Twelve months ended Three months ended Twelve months ended Three months ended Twelve months ended Jan 31,

2023 Apr 31,

2023 Jul 31,

2023 Oct 31,

2023 Oct 31,

2023 Jan 31,

2023 Apr 31,

2023 Jul 31,

2023 Oct 31,

2023 Oct 31,

2023 Jan 31,

2023 Apr 31,

2023 Jul 31,

2023 Oct 31,

2023 Oct 31,

2023 Net revenue: Consumer PS $ 2,803 $ 2,253 $ 2,731 $ 3,185 $ 10,972 $ 2,803 $ 2,253 $ 2,731 $ 3,185 $ 10,972 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Commercial PS 6,382 5,916 6,201 6,213 24,712 6,382 5,916 6,201 6,213 24,712 — — — — — Personal Systems 9,185 8,169 8,932 9,398 35,684 9,185 8,169 8,932 9,398 35,684 — — — — — Supplies 2,857 3,006 2,768 2,821 11,452 2,857 3,006 2,768 2,821 11,452 — — — — — Commercial Printing(a) 1,388 1,373 1,208 1,281 5,250 1,056 1,089 974 1,064 4,183 332 284 234 217 1,067 Consumer Printing(a) 367 357 287 316 1,327 699 641 521 533 2,394 (332 ) (284 ) (234 ) (217 ) (1,067 ) Printing 4,612 4,736 4,263 4,418 18,029 4,612 4,736 4,263 4,418 18,029 — — — — — Corporate Investments 1 3 1 2 7 1 3 1 2 7 — — — — — Total segment 13,798 12,908 13,196 13,818 53,720 13,798 12,908 13,196 13,818 53,720 — — — — — Other — (1 ) — (1 ) (2 ) — (1 ) — (1 ) (2 ) — — — — — Total net revenue $ 13,798 $ 12,907 $ 13,196 $ 13,817 $ 53,718 $ 13,798 $ 12,907 $ 13,196 $ 13,817 $ 53,718 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ —

(a) Effective at the beginning of its first quarter of fiscal 2024, HP realigned its business unit financial reporting more closely with its customer market segmentation. The realignment resulted in the transfer of LaserJet printers net revenues from Consumer Printing to Commercial Printing. HP reflected this change to its business unit information in prior reporting periods on an as-if basis which resulted in the reclassification of net revenues from Consumer Printing to Commercial Printing. The reporting change had no impact to previously reported segment net revenue, consolidated net revenue, earnings from operations, net earnings or net earnings per share.

HP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT / BUSINESS UNIT INFORMATION (Revised)

(Unaudited)

(In millions)

REVISED AMOUNTS AMOUNTS AS PREVIOUSLY REPORTED CHANGE Three months ended Twelve months ended Three months ended Twelve months ended Three months ended Twelve months ended Jan 31,

2022 Apr 31,

2022 Jul 31,

2022 Oct 31,

2022 Oct 31,

2022 Jan 31,

2022 Apr 31,

2022 Jul 31,

2022 Oct 31,

2022 Oct 31,

2022 Jan 31,

2022 Apr 31,

2022 Jul 31,

2022 Oct 31,

2022 Oct 31,

2022 Net revenue: Consumer PS $ 4,339 $ 3,715 $ 3,117 $ 3,224 $ 14,395 $ 4,339 $ 3,715 $ 3,117 $ 3,224 $ 14,395 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Commercial PS 7,842 7,802 6,956 7,016 29,616 7,842 7,802 6,956 7,016 29,616 — — — — — Personal Systems 12,181 11,517 10,073 10,240 44,011 12,181 11,517 10,073 10,240 44,011 — — — — — Supplies 3,068 3,131 2,814 2,748 11,761 3,068 3,131 2,814 2,748 11,761 — — — — — Commercial Printing(a) 1,349 1,317 1,322 1,351 5,339 1,039 1,042 1,036 1,108 4,225 310 275 286 243 1,114 Consumer Printing(a) 414 515 439 434 1,802 724 790 725 677 2,916 (310 ) (275 ) (286 ) (243 ) (1,114 ) Printing 4,831 4,963 4,575 4,533 18,902 4,831 4,963 4,575 4,533 18,902 — — — — — Corporate Investments 1 — — 1 2 1 — — 1 2 — — — — — Total segment 17,013 16,480 14,648 14,774 62,915 17,013 16,480 14,648 14,774 62,915 — — — — — Other — (5 ) — — (5 ) — (5 ) — — (5 ) — — — — — Total net revenue $ 17,013 $ 16,475 $ 14,648 $ 14,774 $ 62,910 $ 17,013 $ 16,475 $ 14,648 $ 14,774 $ 62,910 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ —

(a) Effective at the beginning of its first quarter of fiscal 2024, HP realigned its business unit financial reporting more closely with its customer market segmentation. The realignment resulted in the transfer of LaserJet printers net revenues from Consumer Printing to Commercial Printing. HP reflected this change to its business unit information in prior reporting periods on an as-if basis which resulted in the reclassification of net revenues from Consumer Printing to Commercial Printing. The reporting change had no impact to previously reported segment net revenue, consolidated net revenue, earnings from operations, net earnings or net earnings per share.





