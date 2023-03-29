Powerful collaboration and productivity from commercial PCs, workstations, peripherals, and services that deliver exceptional experiences from anywhere

HP Elite x360 830 G10 As the world’s most advanced business convertible for collaboration,[5] the HP Elite x360 830 G10 empowers hybrid workers to unlock creation and collaboration from anywhere.

HP EliteBook 645 G10 The HP EliteBook 645 G10 provides hybrid workers with the connectivity options and configurable ports they need to stay productive in the office, at home, and on the go.

HP ProBook 450 G10 Optimized for hybrid work, the HP ProBook 450 G10 features commercial-grade performance, built-in collaboration tools for productivity, and multi-layered security.

Poly Voyager Free 60 Part of the recently announced Poly Voyager Free 60 Series line-up of pro-grade wireless earbuds, HP is introducing an entry-level model designed for mobile devices with a standard charge case – the Poly Voyager Free 60.

HP 920/925 Ergonomic Vertical Mouse Designed to reduce muscle activity by 12%, the HP 920/925 Ergonomic Vertical Mouse with detachable wrist rest is certified by the HP Human Factors team and US Ergonomics.

HP 4K USB-C Multiport Hub Wherever you find yourself in the world, get a powerful connection anywhere with the HP 4K USB-C Multiport Hub.

News Highlights

Eighty-nine percent of workers report reluctance to return to the office because of sub-optimal technology. 1

Enhanced by HP Presence, the company recharges its next-generation commercial PCs across the entire HP EliteBook, ProBook, and ZBook devices lineup.

Pushes boundaries on-the-go with performance, management, and support with Z by HP.

Be seen and heard in every meeting with new innovations from HP and Poly that deliver optimal work setups in and out of the office.

CHICAGO, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today at the Amplify™ Partner Conference, HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) announced new products and solutions to usher in the next era of hybrid work for everyone with a comprehensive set of computing solutions for hybrid flexibility.

With only 22 percent of workers describing themselves as ‘thriving’ in hybrid work,2 it’s clear companies are still figuring out how to make hybrid work. “Most companies want to move past the ‘forced return’ to the office era of hybrid work,” said Alex Cho, President of Personal Systems, HP Inc. “The challenge is, they’re not sure how to. We believe the future is hybrid flexibility, which delivers the best of the home and the office to workers everywhere.”

According to HP’s Future of Work study, 80 percent of workers want to be in the office some of the time3, but many companies continue to struggle to get workers back in the office. HP research suggests that the most significant barrier to a return to office is a sub-optimal technology experience. In fact, 89 percent say technology is the most important factor driving return to office decisions1. Similarly, of those who report thriving in hybrid work, 90 percent believe that access to the right technology and tools leads to a positive work experience.4 To accelerate employees’ return to work, the right technology is required for optimal work setups, enabling success for companies and their employees.

“Hybrid work does not equate to remote work. True hybrid work creates a great culture that connects people, raises productivity, and builds engagement. Technology is the biggest factor in doing that,” said Guayente Sanmartin, Global Head of Commercial Systems and Displays Solutions, HP Inc. “HP is the only company that can truly make hybrid work across all spaces – home, office, and in between – and we’re going big with innovations to help keep people connected, productive, and secure.”

HP Presence Enriches Collaboration Experiences in the Era of Hybrid Flexibility

Since 2021, HP Presence5 has enriched video conferencing experiences on the PC with intuitive collaboration innovations for people to truly feel connected while working together at home or in the office. HP Presence will be available across all HP commercial notebooks6 – from ProBook and Dragonfly series to Z by HP mobile workstations. This provides companies the critical solutions for revitalizing collaboration, culture, innovation, and productivity to make working in or out of the office a seamless experience. Innovations include multi-camera experiences enabling users to be shown while whiteboarding at the same time and Auto Camera Select for face tracking makes meetings more engaging and natural.

Work Seamlessly at Home, Office, Meeting Spaces, and On-the-Go

The next generation of HP EliteBook and ProBook devices ​are equipped for premium collaboration with HP Presence and next-level productivity. As users move throughout the day from home to office to meeting rooms, these devices are designed for hybrid flexibility:

HP EliteBook 800 and 805 G10 Series PCs: Featuring the world’s most advanced business convertible for collaboration, 7 the lineup makes virtual meetings authentic and interactive with HP Presence technology. Equipped with a 13 th Gen Intel® Core™ processor 8 or next-generation AMD Ryzen™ processor 9 and up to 64GB LPDDR5 memory, 10 the series features enterprise-ready security and manageability.

Featuring the world’s most advanced business convertible for collaboration, the lineup makes virtual meetings authentic and interactive with HP Presence technology. Equipped with a 13 Gen Intel® Core™ processor or next-generation AMD Ryzen™ processor and up to 64GB LPDDR5 memory, the series features enterprise-ready security and manageability. HP EliteBook 600 and 605 G10 Series PCs: Equipping workforces with the latest technology at a cost-effective price point, the premium design, collaboration experiences, manageability, and security will empower users to be heard and seen whether in the office or remotely. The PCs have a 13 th Gen Intel® Core™ processor 8 or next-generation AMD Ryzen™ processor. 9 The HP EliteBook 600 Series devices feature two USB Type A (USB 3.2 Gen 1), one Thunderbolt™ 4 with USB4 Type-C® port, and one multifunction USB Type-C® port for easy configuring. The HP EliteBook 605 Series lineup is outfitted with three USB Type A (USB 3.2 Gen 1) and one multifunction USB Type-C® port.

Equipping workforces with the latest technology at a cost-effective price point, the premium design, collaboration experiences, manageability, and security will empower users to be heard and seen whether in the office or remotely. The PCs have a 13 Gen Intel® Core™ processor or next-generation AMD Ryzen™ processor. The HP EliteBook 600 Series devices feature two USB Type A (USB 3.2 Gen 1), one Thunderbolt™ 4 with USB4 Type-C® port, and one multifunction USB Type-C® port for easy configuring. The HP EliteBook 605 Series lineup is outfitted with three USB Type A (USB 3.2 Gen 1) and one multifunction USB Type-C® port. HP ProBook 400 and 405 G10 Series PCs: Enabling SMB leaders and employees to thrive in hybrid while getting the most out of their IT investment by offering built-in collaboration tools for productivity, multi-layered security, and a durable, serviceable chassis. The notebooks feature performance that accelerates the productivity of a growing business with a 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processor8 or next-generation AMD Ryzen™ processor.9

High-Performance Designed for Hybrid Flexibility

HP reinvigorates innovation with a focus on technology and solutions that not only deliver high-performance but address new challenges with hybrid work when collaborating on large projects with complex workflows. Since 2019, 71 percent of companies have increased workstation deployments to future-proof workforces with reliability, expandability, and remote access.11 Z by HP with HP Presence provides the collaboration tools and high-performance compute solutions needed to power today’s workflows.

The latest ZBook G10 mobile workstations — ZBook Firefly, ZBook Power, ZBook Studio, ZBook Fury — give power, performance, and battery life from anywhere.

ZBook Firefly G10 and ZBook Power G10: Both new workstations combine pro-level performance with mobility. Users can stay productive with pro-grade components, enhanced collaboration features, and color-accurate displays — everything needed to take on projects from anywhere. With the options to configure with the new Intel® vPro® platform powered by 13 th Gen Intel Core™ processors, 9 12 next-generation AMD Ryzen™ PRO processors for mobile, and NVIDIA RTX™ Ada Generation Laptop GPUs, 13 or integrated AMD Radeon™ graphics, HP is helping eliminate slowdowns during high-performance workflows while also increasing productivity. The ZBook Firefly and ZBook Power will be the first in the ZBook portfolio to now offer AMD Ryzen™ and Ryzen™ PRO processors for mobile.

and Both new workstations combine pro-level performance with mobility. Users can stay productive with pro-grade components, enhanced collaboration features, and color-accurate displays — everything needed to take on projects from anywhere. With the options to configure with the new Intel® vPro® platform powered by 13 Gen Intel Core™ processors, next-generation AMD Ryzen™ PRO processors for mobile, and NVIDIA RTX™ Ada Generation Laptop GPUs, or integrated AMD Radeon™ graphics, HP is helping eliminate slowdowns during high-performance workflows while also increasing productivity. The ZBook Firefly and ZBook Power will be the first in the ZBook portfolio to now offer AMD Ryzen™ and Ryzen™ PRO processors for mobile. ZBook Studio G10: Push workflows with up to an Intel®️ Core™️ i9 CPU, 8 NVIDIA RTX™️ Ada Generation Laptop GPU or GeForce RTX™️ GPU, 1 3 and 64 GB RAM. 14 From 3D design to data science and AI computing, this PC delivers. Packed with pro performance in a sleek PC that fits in your bag, the ZBook Studio is engineered for building complex models, rendering in real-time or visualizing data, on the go.

Push workflows with up to an Intel®️ Core™️ i9 CPU, NVIDIA RTX™️ Ada Generation Laptop GPU or GeForce RTX™️ GPU, and 64 GB RAM. From 3D design to data science and AI computing, this PC delivers. Packed with pro performance in a sleek PC that fits in your bag, the ZBook Studio is engineered for building complex models, rendering in real-time or visualizing data, on the go. ZBook Fury G10: Tackles intense workflows from anywhere by offering a desktop-class Intel Core HX processor for pro performance.8 The new ZBook Fury is also combined with up to an NVIDIA RTX™ 5000 Ada Generation Laptop GPU,13 for users simultaneously rendering 3D models, running simulations, analyzing large data sets, or training machine learning models from anywhere.

The recently announced Z by HP Performance Desktops include the world’s most powerful single socket workstation with 4 GPUs15, enabling complex, data-rich workflows for hybrid workplaces. Upgrades to the Z by HP portfolio of purpose-built entry desktop workstations are now available with next-gen Intel® Core™ processors8 and the latest NVIDIA RTX™ professional GPUs. These entry-level desktop workstations are for users who want to step into power and performance while remaining agile with remote access for high-end workflows. The Z2 Mini G9, Z2 SFF G9, Z2 Tower G9, and Z1 Tower G9 are built for designers, engineers, and students working in multiple applications at once. The new HP Anyware Remote System Controller16 will now also be supported on the Z2 Mini G9, Z2 SFF G9, and Z2 Tower G9. As the world’s most advanced remote management peripheral,17 it is built for out-of-band management, allowing IT departments to monitor and manage a workstation fleet from anywhere. The Z by HP entry desktop workstation portfolio continues to bring performance and broad expandability to keep users in the creative zone.

Be Seen, Be Heard, and Be Productive in Any Workspace

Hybrid work is not just working remotely – it’s about delivering an experience that works seamlessly for those in the room and for those joining remotely. HP and Poly are now delivering the world’s most comprehensive set of commercial video conferencing devices for hybrid work.18

The latest Poly software update, Poly Video OS 4.0, delivers powerful experiences like AI-driven multi-camera mode that can keep multiple speakers in the frame for the most engaging remote collaboration experience. The Poly Video OS 4.0 is now available across the Poly Studio X Series of video bars and the Poly G7500 modular video conferencing system. The Poly Studio X70 is the first and only video bar for large rooms certified for Microsoft Teams, along with the Poly G7500. Additionally, the Poly Studio X Android-based video bars are available and certified for Google Meet.

Whether you’re taking a personal call, a conference call, or listening to your favorite playlist, the recently announced Poly Voyager Free 60 Series of wireless earbuds provide an elevated pro-grade experience. HP is introducing an entry-level model – the Poly Voyager Free 60 – designed for use with mobile devices and comes with a standard charge case. The series includes three versions: the Poly Voyager Free 60, Poly Voyager Free 60 UC, and Poly Voyager 60+ UC. The Poly Voyager Free 60 UC and 60+ UC versions are now certified for Microsoft Teams and Zoom. All models are compatible with leading audio and video conferencing applications.

With nearly 70 percent of mouse users experiencing pain around the wrist,19 the HP 920/925 Ergonomic Vertical Mouse helps keep your hand in a more relaxed, natural upright position. The world’s most versatile ergonomic vertical wireless mouse, the HP 920/925 features a detachable wrist rest to make it just as useable on the go. Users can feel good about its recycled materials and plastic-free packaging.20

When you want to be as connected to your peripherals on the road as you are at home, stay powered and productive with the HP 4K USB-C Multiport Hub. With an ultra-compact design, the multiport hub features four versatile USB-C® ports21 with multi-OS support – a 65W port to power laptops, two ports to connect and charge accessories, and another port to charge or connect to a 4K display with full functionality.

With DECT™ 22considered one of the most reliable forms of mobile communications for retail and verticals23, the Poly Rove 20 wireless DECT™ IP phone delivers the freedom to move and the flexibility to scale as companies grow. Built for on-site employees, the Poly Rove 20 is an entry-level single-cell DECT handset with robust and secure communications and connectivity with an extensive range. Equipped with up to 35 hours of battery life, it pairs easily with the Poly B1 Base Station to support concurrent calls and expand voice range. The Rove 20 handset is compatible with all Rove IP Phones, utilizing the latest standards in DECT™ wireless security so you can speak freely.

Expanding the Boundaries for Remote PC Management

Hybrid work has made remote PC management at scale more complex, yet more essential. To address this challenge, HP is announcing HP Wolf Connect an IT management connectivity solution that provides a highly resilient and secure connection24 to remote PCs, enabling IT to manage devices even when powered down or offline. Using a cellular-based network, HP Wolf Connect’s robust connectivity25 helps ensure IT teams can readily manage a dispersed hybrid workforce. It can reduce the time and effort needed to resolve support tickets, secure data from loss or theft to mitigate a potential breach and optimize asset management.

HP Wolf Connect with HP Wolf’s Protect and Trace is the world’s first software service capable of locating, locking, and erasing a PC remotely, even when it’s turned off or disconnected from the Internet.26 This capability protects sensitive data on the move and helps lower IT costs by reducing the need for PC remediation or replacement.

HP Home Delivery Streamlines Hybrid Worker Setup

As IT teams now manage hybrid workers both at home and in the office, setting up employees with the right devices wherever they are in the world can be an unreliable, complicated, and inconvenient process.

As part of HP Logistics Services,27 the HP Home Delivery28 solution securely delivers29 HP commercial PCs, displays, and peripherals30 directly to employee residential addresses across the globe31 so hybrid workers can get their devices conveniently up and running right out of the box. Updates to HP Home Delivery enable more efficient ordering, tracking, and proof of delivery.

Pricing and Availability32

The HP Elite x360 830 G10 is available at hp.com for $1,639.

The HP EliteBook 830 G10, HP EliteBook 840 G10, and HP EliteBook 860 G10 are available at hp.com starting at $1,569.

The HP EliteBook 835 G10, HP EliteBook 845 G10, and HP EliteBook 865 G10 are expected to be available in May. Pricing will be made available closer to product availability.

The HP EliteBook 630 G10, HP EliteBook 640 G10, and HP EliteBook 650 G10 are available at hp.com starting at $999.

The HP Pro x360 435 G10 is available at hp.com for $879.

The HP ProBook 440 G10 and HP ProBook 450 G10 are available at hp.com starting at $929.

The HP ProBook 445 G10 and HP ProBook 455 G10 are available at hp.com starting at $799.

The ZBook Firefly G10 is available starting at $1,769 at hp.com.

The ZBook Firefly G10 A, ZBook Power G10/G10 A Power G10, ZBook Studio G10, and ZBook Fury G10 are expected to be available this spring. Pricing will be made available closer to product availability.

The HP Z2 Mini, HP Z2 SFF G9, and HP Z2 Tower with next-gen Intel processors are expected to be available this spring. Pricing will be made available closer to product availability.

The Poly Video OS 4.0 is now available across the Poly Studio X Series of video bars and the Poly G7500 modular video conferencing system.

The Poly Voyager Free 60 Series is available for pre-order on Poly.com and is expected to ship in April. The Voyager Free 60 is available for $229.95, the Voyager Free 60 UC is available for $279.95, and the Poly Voyager Free 60+ UC is available for $329.95.

The HP 920/925 Ergonomic Vertical Mouse is expected to be available in April for $109.99.

The HP 4K USB-C Multiport Hub is expected to be available in May for $79.99.

The Poly Rove 20 wireless DECT IP phone and B1 Base Station are expected to be available in April at Poly.com. The Rove 20 DECT IP phone is $139, and the Rove 20 plus B1 Base Station is $270.

1 HP Research, 2800 end-users in US, India, Germany, and Japan, 2022.

2 HP Hybrid Life Global Insights.

3 Future of Work Employee and Leadership Survey, IDC, August, 2022, North America

4 HP Hybrid Life Global Insights.

5 Select HP Products are enhanced with HP Presence. Features vary by platform.

6 HP conferencing features in HP G10 commercial laptops and mobile workstations require Windows and the latest myHP app, and are planned to be available over the air or for download via sofpaq on the HP Support website. Spring 2023.

7 HP Elite x360 830 G10: Based on HP’s internal analysis of convertible, non-detachable laptops with preinstalled encryption, authentication, malware protection, and BIOS-level protection, passing MIL-STD testing. Most advanced based on 88 degree FOV 5MP camera, discrete 940nm IR, 16:10, and discrete amps as of March 2023.

8 Multicore is designed to improve performance of certain software products. Not all customers or software applications will necessarily benefit from use of this technology. Performance and clock frequency will vary depending on application workload and your hardware and software configurations. Intel’s numbering, branding and/or naming is not a measurement of higher performance.

9 Multicore is designed to improve performance of certain software products. Not all customers or software applications will necessarily benefit from use of this technology. Performance and clock frequency will vary depending on application workload and your hardware and software configurations. AMD’s numbering is not a measurement of clock speed.

10 64GB DDR5 is available on the HP EliteBook 840, 845, 860, and 865 G10. HP EliteBook 830 and 835 G10, and HP Elite x360 830 G10, can support up to 32GB LPDDR5 memory.

11 HP Research with 100 ITDMs in companies 50+ employees in US, 2023

12 Intel vPro® requires Windows 10 Pro 64 bit or higher, a vPro supported processor, vPro enabled chipset, vPro enabled wired LAN and/or Wi-Fi 6E WLAN and TPM 2.0. Some functionality requires additional 3rd party software in order to run. Features of vPro® Essentials and Enterprise vary. See http://intel.com/vpro

13 Optional feature that must be configured at purchase.

14 64GB Memory is an optional, configurable feature.

15 Based on HP’s internal analysis of Z8 Fury G5, comparing workstations with minimum 3 ISV certifications, professional graphics and a dedicated workstation brand as of March 2023 and most powerful based on max CPU and GPU, memory and PSU configuration

16 Internet access required. Automation of tasks and viewing system information only available with select Z desktop workstations, see datasheet for details. Fleet management and viewing of consolidated reports from all devices requires HP Anyware Remote System Management. HP Anyware Integrated Remote System Controller not compatible with Z2 Mini platforms and not recommended for non-Z devices. HP service and support not available for non-Z devices. Full suite of hardware alerts available with select Z desktop workstations. See datasheet for details.

17 Based on HPs internal analysis of peripheral hardware IP KVMs as of Feb 2023. Most advanced based on ability to directly access the BIOS without a KVM Session, Power Button, Automated Bare Metal Imaging, Health Alerts/Diagnostics from the Host, and available Fleet Management Software when used with Z2 G9, Z4, Z6, Z8, Z8 Fury G5, and above.

18 Based on HP’s internal analysis of commercial devices that have video capabilities inclusive of laptops, including clamshells, detachables, and convertibles, mobile workstations, and all-in-one devices with Windows Pro; video-enabled monitors, webcams, conference room cameras (optical and digital zoom) video bars (Windows, Android, USB), desktop phones as of March 2023.

19 “What type of mouse form-factor do you currently use for [PURPOSE]?” 500 Commercial end-users from US, UK, and China.

20 Recycled plastic content percentage is based on the definition set in the IEEE 1680.1-2018 EPEAT standard.

21 2x USB-C 3.2 ports with data, 1x USB-C 3.2 with data, DP 1.4 Alt Mode Port (4K@60 Max), and 1x USB-C Port with 65W power pass-through (90W adapter required).

22 ©2023 Poly. DECT is a trademark of ETSI. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Manufactured by Plantronics, Inc.

23 Frost & Sullivan, Evaluating Mobile Communications for the Hybrid Workforce, Importance of Mobility Solutions Global 2022.

24 HP Wolf Connect with HP Wolf Protect & Trace is planned to be available on select HP commercial G10 laptops and mobile workstation devices. Devices with Cat-M module do not support Internet access. Internet service for devices with 4G LTE and 5G modules is not included and must be purchased separately. Not available in all countries. Other restrictions limitations apply, please see data sheet for complete details.

25 Based on HP’s platform root of trust and HP device ability to connect even when disconnected from the Internet or powered off. Devices with Cat-M module do not support Internet access. Internet service for devices with 4G LTE and 5G modules is not included and must be purchased separately.

26 Based on HP’s internal analysis of find, lock and erase software services for PCs as of March 2023.

27 HP Logistics Services are governed by the applicable HP terms and conditions of service provided or indicated to Customer at the time of purchase. Customer may have additional statutory rights according to applicable local laws, and such rights are not in any way affected by the HP terms and conditions of service or the HP Limited Warranty provided with your HP Product. HP Logistics Services are applicable only to HP hardware PC platform units and their accompanying monitors, docks, keyboards, and mice, and are charged accordingly, for accompanying accessories. Each service is negotiated at a fixed price per unit or on a per-order basis according to the Customer’s catalog and the nature of each service.

28 Home Delivery requires Customer email approval from Customer Account Executive (e.g. Procurement lead, or CIO) in which: Customer approves devices being delivered to their employees’ home addresses and in what countries home deliveries will occur. Customer accepts multiple invoices for the multiple individual orders placed in a month. Customer agrees to complete the Home Delivery order template for all home orders ongoing. This service cannot be selected with Door/Dock Delivery, Inside Delivery, Campus Delivery or Unpacking and Waste Removal.

29 HP and its partners use applicable security controls to protect the Personally Identifiable Information (PII) data it stores for the purposes of delivering the services ordered. Each party shall comply with their respective obligations under applicable data protection legislation. HP does not intend to have access to PII of customer in providing services. To the extent HP has access to customer PII stored on a system or device of customer, such access will likely be incidental, and customer will remain the data controller of customer PII at all times. HP uses any PII to which it has access strictly for purposes of delivering the services ordered. Customer is responsible for the security of its proprietary and confidential information, including PII. To access the HP Privacy Statement, please visit https://www.hp.com/us-en/privacy/privacy.html.

30 No consolidated delivery with PCs, monitors, and accessories.

31 Globally available service supporting 52 countries. Not available in Brazil, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Slovakia, and Slovenia due to legal constraints.

32 Pricing and availability subject to change without notice.

