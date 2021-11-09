HP Powers Real-Time Collaboration and Co-Creation for High-Performance Workflows

ZCentral Remote Boost and Teradici CAS Z by HP remote services are enhanced with one-year subscription offer of Teradici CAS and ZCentral Remote Boost.

ZCentral Remote Boost and NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise Creators can work together simultaneously and increase productivity by remotely accessing the power of Z workstations with NVIDIA RTX™ and Omniverse Enterprise.

Z by HP and Microsoft WSL 2 Run your Linux environment directly in Windows with Microsoft WSL 2 on Z by HP Workstations, the first to offer WSL 2 pre-installed on Windows 10 and Windows 11.

Enable new remote experiences tailored for hybrid work with Z by HP, NVIDIA Omniverse™ Enterprise, and Teradici CAS

Accelerate data science workflows out of the box with Z by HP and Microsoft WSL 2

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, HP Inc. announced new Z by HP, Teradici, and NVIDIA Omniverse™ Enterprise subscription offers to power remote collaboration across multiple systems and applications, at the edge or in the cloud. HP is also releasing its data science software stack for Linux® workflows in collaboration with Microsoft on the Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 (WSL 2)3, providing all the development advantages of Ubuntu with the enterprise security and manageability of Windows.

As people continue to work in whatever environment they choose, the need for the right technology and tools to keep workplaces connected and protected, workforces engaged, and workflows simplified, has never been more critical. A remote solutions ecosystem is essential for today’s workforce to collaborate fluidly, accelerate workflows, and iterate in real-time from any environment. With HP’s software enabled digital services, creators can communicate seamlessly, evolve ideas, and make creative decisions faster.

“Today’s designers, creators, and power users need to access their high-performance compute and workflows from wherever they get work done; location is no longer a limit,” said Jim Nottingham general manager and global head, Advanced Compute and Solutions, HP Inc. “Digital services such as workflow-as-a-service and compute-on-demand will shape the way commercial and SMB customers utilize high-performance computing in the future. At HP, we strive to offer the world’s most comprehensive solutions for remote compute and collaboration with ZCentral and Teradici.”

“Our customers will be able to run the most demanding visualization workflows to exceed today’s design, creative, and scientific challenges, from anywhere —with NVIDIA GPUs accelerating the performance of the already powerful Z workstations, Teradici opening up access to those who are remote, and NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise providing a real-time collaboration platform,” said Bob Pette, vice president, Professional Visualization, NVIDIA.

Comprehensive Solutions for High Performance Connection and Collaboration

Designed to tackle graphics or compute intensive projects from anywhere, the combination of ZCentral Software and Teradici CAS, provides a comprehensive remote compute solution in a single offer Users will have the flexibility to access the software suite they need to tackle graphics or compute-intensive projects from anywhere. Teradici CAS offers teams the ability to securely access the cloud and virtual machines while ZCentral Remote Boost enables access to localized workstation performance. The powerful combination of two industry-leading remote work applications provides access from anywhere using most PCs, thin clients, Chromebooks, or tablets, while seamlessly managing remote connections with IT management software.

The combined one-year subscription will include Teradici CAS and HP ZCentral software for $240 USD per concurrent user and includes Teradici CAS, HP ZCentral Remote Boost Sender and Receiver, HP ZCentral Connect and support. HP ZCentral Connect software is included in the subscription for a limited time. The subscription is planned to be available for purchase by the end of the calendar year 2021, additional details to follow closer to availability.

HP is also working with NVIDIA to combine the power of Z workstations with Teradici CAS and NVIDIA Omniverse™ Enterprise to offer a revolutionary platform that enables remote co-creation, real-time simultaneous collaboration, and true-to-reality simulation for design teams. This breakthrough combination will transform 3D workflows, while removing location as a barrier for true 3D collaboration. Now, an Epic Games Unreal Engine designer in Chicago, an Autodesk Revit designer in London, and a McNeel Rhino designer in Mexico City, can collaborate fluidly and intuitively on the same project in real time. The combination brings co-creation tools designed for 3D workflows to the fingertips of design teams and offers the ability to choose the end-point device and app with HP’s open multi-OS ecosystem (Windows, macOS, Linux) and NVIDIA’s multi-application support.

NVIDIA Omniverse™ Enterprise and Teradici CAS together with the performance of Z enables real-time collaboration for design teams across diverse creative workflows. With the purchase of a qualifying Z by HP workstation, users can access a three-month trial of NVIDIA Omniverse™ Enterprise (two Creator licenses, four Nucleus licenses, ten Reviewer licenses – a $2,250 value) and three-month trial of Teradici CAS (up to fifty licenses – a $3,000 value)4.

Accelerating and Optimizing for Data Science

With Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 (WSL 2) and NVIDIA GPUs on Z workstations1, data scientists can now accelerate workflows with an updated data science solution that delivers security, manageability, and a superb development environment. WSL 2 is a Linux-architecture subsystem available on Windows that provides a simple and fast way to create Ubuntu environments on Windows, without leaving the PC’s native OS. The ability to launch an Ubuntu environment without rebooting or running a virtual machine makes it an effortless transition to run CLI tools, utilities, and applications right out of the box.

Microsoft WSL 2 comes pre-installed and pre-enabled on select Z by HP workstations, so users can quickly and easily maximize productivity out of the box. WSL 2 offers the performance, file system access, system combability, and GPU acceleration needed for data scientists to be productive in their AI and ML workflows.

Additional capabilities:

Leverage Z by HP performance and NVIDIA GPU compute to complete complex Ubuntu workflows such as AI training and machine learning directly on a Windows machine.

Access Windows productivity tools while simultaneously using GPU-enabled Ubuntu development workflows.

Personalize the Ubuntu experience to maximize developer productivity on Windows.

“WSL 2 is an easy-to-use, tightly integrated native Linux environment running on Windows. It’s perfect for data science work, web and cloud development and even running graphical Linux apps. WSL 2 gives you productivity, security, and manageability. Microsoft worked closely with HP to offer this groundbreaking solution, right out of the box,” said Mike Harsh, Partner Group Product Manager, Windows, Microsoft

1 Offer expires on April 30, 2022. Offer available worldwide (excluding embargoed countries or other countries identified as restricted by applicable law or regulation) to HP Z customers who are 18+ and are purchasing or have purchased of an eligible Z by HP laptop or desktop (ZBook Fury G8, ZBook Studio G8, Z2 G8 Small Form Factor, Z2 G8 Tower, Z4, Z6, Z8) requiring NVIDIA GPU (NVIDIA RTX™ A6000, RTX™ A5000, RTX™ A4000, RTX™ A3000 or NVIDIA® Quadro RTX™ 6000, Quadro RTX™ 5000, Quadro RTX™ 4000 or Quadro RTX™ 3000); CPU (8 cores or greater); memory (32GB or greater); storage (100GB or greater). Go to www.hp.com/omniverse-offer to redeem the three-month trial for either NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise or Teradici CAS by entering the requested information. The offer is tied to new or existing HP Z Workstation device and is not transferrable. Additional terms and conditions may apply. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW.

2 Based on HP’s internal analysis of non-gaming mobile workstations with a minimum 3 ISV certs, configurable professional graphics, and a dedicated workstation brand as of Nov 18, 2021. WSL 2 requires Windows 10 or higher, Intel Core i5 processor or higher and is available on select Z workstations. You must be running Windows 10 version 21H2 and higher (Build 19044 and higher) or Windows 11.

3 WSL 2 requires Windows 10 or higher, Intel Core i5 processor or higher and is available on select Z workstations. You must be running Windows 10 version 21H2 and higher (Build 19044 and higher) or Windows 11.

4 Offer expires on April 30, 2022. Offer available worldwide (excluding embargoed countries or other countries identified as restricted by applicable law or regulation) to HP Z customers who are 18+ and are purchasing or have purchased of an eligible Z by HP laptop or desktop (ZBook Fury G8, ZBook Studio G8, Z2 G8 Small Form Factor, Z2 G8 Tower, Z4, Z6, Z8) requiring NVIDIA GPU (NVIDIA RTX™ A6000, RTX™ A5000, RTX™ A4000, RTX™ A3000 or NVIDIA® Quadro RTX™ 6000, Quadro RTX™ 5000, Quadro RTX™ 4000 or Quadro RTX™ 3000); CPU (8 cores or greater); memory (32GB or greater); storage (100GB or greater). Go to www.hp.com/omniverse-offer to redeem the three-month trial for either NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise or Teradici CAS by entering the requested information. The offer is tied to new or existing HP Z Workstation device and is not transferrable. Additional terms and conditions may apply. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW.

