HP Untethers Gameplay with the Ultimate Wireless Experience

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, HP debuted new OMEN accessories featuring Warp Wireless Technology with OMEN Command Center4 integration to offer a wireless ecosystem that transforms gaming experiences. The company also adds NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 30 Series GPUs to its OMEN 30L Desktop empowering users with the freedom and flexibility they need for top-notch gaming experiences. The wireless accessories will be showcased during OMEN Underground, featuring world renowned skater Tony Hawk co-hosting an 8 person Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 tournament, starting at 1:00 p.m. PDT today on the official PAX Arena Twitch channel.

During these unprecedented times, gaming benefits are being unlocked as people spend more time at home exploring new ways to be entertained and find mental well-being. PC gamers are spending an average of four additional hours or more a week gaming5. This is driving today’s gamers to look for new, powerful accessories that unclutter play spaces while offering the power to play all day with pristine latency. Cable management is a serious issue for most gamers, as they want a clean desk6. HP designed a new wireless accessories portfolio – OMEN Frequency Wireless Headset, OMEN Vector Wireless Mouse, and OMEN Spacer Wireless TLK Keyboard – featuring Warp Wireless Technology – for flawless audio, wire power without the wire, and long-lasting game play. Leveraging Warp Wireless Technology with its 2.4 GHz connection1 technology, gamers get a secure, flexible, and immersive wireless experiences within the OMEN ecosystem. Pairing the new wireless accessories with an OMEN 30L Desktop featuring an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 30 Series GPU, wireless and powerful gaming takes on the next level of play.

“Gamers have long been hesitant to go fully wireless with their accessories due to concerns over lag, battery life, and overall quality, despite the strong desire for more space efficiency, especially with streaming setups becoming more widespread,” said Judy Johnson, Director of Gaming and Esports, HP Inc. “HP continues to break new ground with the expansion of our world-class OMEN ecosystem to enhance gaming experiences with wireless freedom with wired performance into our portfolio with zero compromise.”

NEW LEVEL OF WIRELESS GAMING EXPERIENCES

OMEN Frequency Wireless Headset provides lag-free audio1, so players never miss a critical sound7 during intense gameplay. Wireless has grown by leaps and bounds with gamers today now spending 40% of their time using a wireless connection, 33% of their time using 3.5mm connection, and 24% of their time using USB when it comes to gaming headsets8. Experience flawless audio with powerful 7.1 surround sound and C-Media Xear™ combined with customizable EQ and Lighting within OMEN Command Center to create a powerful and personalized soundscape. Supported by up to 30 hours of battery life3, USB-C® charging, and an environmental noise cancelling microphone, this headset is built for accurate and reliable wireless audio immersion.

Enjoy this headset across a wide array of non-PC devices with compatibility for Mac, iOS, Chrome, PC, PS4™, PS4™ Pro, Xbox One™, Xbox One™ X, and Nintendo Switch thanks to an optional audio-only wired connection1﻿. https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d898891-861d-48d1-9f40-4b209a0a0470

OMEN Vector Wireless Mouse debuts as the world’s fastest USB-C® charging gaming mouse2. Desires for a wireless experience have extended to mice as well, with nearly half of gamers preferring a wireless mouse option9. Yielding up to 10 hours of battery life in a mere five minutes of charging and a full charge in 90 minutes with up to 180 hours of battery life, gamers can simply charge and play3. This mouse checks the boxes for lag-free gaming including OMEN Command Center integration for sensitivity settings, key binds and lighting, a 16000 DPI Pixart PAW3335 Wireless Sensor, and Omron mechanical switches with a 50 million click lifespan10.

Ergonomically crafted with a rugged rubber grip and snag-free long-lasting braided cable, this expertly crafted mouse features storage on the bottom for its USB receiver, so it never gets lost during travel. ﻿https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18a2c55e-afba-4ed7-aa32-a41035b942f1

The stunningly compact OMEN Spacer Wireless TKL Keyboard features a design that allows for a more ergonomic posture while freeing up desk space. Insights have shown that a resounding 60% of gamers are either somewhat or extremely unlikely to purchase a wired keyboard in the future6. Designed for meeting this transition, the keyboard comes with dual mode for the freedom to play wirelessly or wired. With up to 75 hours of play11, it takes five minutes of USB-C® charging to generate six hours of battery life without backlight, all monitored and controlled within OMEN Command Center. Wireless freedom also achieves comfort and precision with quiet yet tactile MX Cherry Brown switches10, 100% anti-ghost and N key roll-over, and magnetic detachable palm rest for long gaming sessions.

Built with industry leading security by way of AES Standard 128-bit encryption to prevent cyber-thieves from intercepting your keystrokes. https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d3e0bbdb-10fe-491f-a084-5572d6959846

NEXT-GEN GRAPHICS POWER

OMEN 30L Desktop is taking graphics performance to the next level with the introduction of the new NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3090, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3080, and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3070 GPUs. The new NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 30 Series GPUs – the 2nd generation of RTX – features new RT Cores, Tensor Cores and streaming multiprocessors, bringing stunning visuals, amazingly fast frame rates, and AI acceleration to games and creative applications. Powered by the NVIDIA® Ampere architecture, which delivers increases of up to 1.9X performance-per-watt over the previous generation, the RTX 30 Series effortlessly powers graphics experiences at all resolutions, even up to 8K at the top end. The GeForce RTX™ 3090, 3080, and 3070 represent the greatest GPU generational leap in the history of NVIDIA®.

“It’s incredibly important to deliver the best gaming experience possible,” said Matt Wuebbling, vice president of global GeForce marketing at NVIDIA®. “Which is why we’re thrilled that HP is adding NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 30 Series GPUs to the OMEN 30L Desktop – bringing amazing performance and 2nd get RTX to gamers across the world.”

TOP TIER GAMING ECOSYSTEM

Experience stunning 7.1 surround sound 7 with 53 mm drivers via the new OMEN Blast Headset . Built with coziness in mind due to a suspension headband and large premium leatherette earpads, the headset also features a retractable boom mic with passive noise-cancellation, so your teammates only hear you in the heat of battle. Flexibility reigns supreme with a 3.5 mm aux that provides compatibility for a variety of consoles, while OMEN Command Center support adds the ability to create and save audio EQ profiles.

with 53 mm drivers via the new . Built with coziness in mind due to a suspension headband and large premium leatherette earpads, the headset also features a retractable boom mic with passive noise-cancellation, so your teammates only hear you in the heat of battle. Flexibility reigns supreme with a 3.5 mm aux that provides compatibility for a variety of consoles, while OMEN Command Center support adds the ability to create and save audio EQ profiles. The HP X24i and HP X24ih Gaming Monitors make a splash as the ultimate entry-level gaming displays, both built with an IPS panel providing ultra-wide viewing angles with colorful pictures and in the case of the X24ih, a height adjust stand. Laser sharp accuracy by way of a 144Hz refresh rate10 with 1ms response time10 and AMD FreeSync™ Premium12 technology yielding fluid gameplay that jumps off the screen, these monitors keep gamers well ahead of the competition.

For more information about the OMEN ecosystem of gaming PCs, displays and accessories, visit: omen.com

PRICING AND AVAILABILITY 13

OMEN Frequency Wireless Headset is expected to be available this December via HP.com and other retailers for a starting price of $169.99.

OMEN Vector Wireless Mouse is available now via HP.com for a starting price of $99.99.

OMEN Spacer Wireless TLK Keyboard is available now for pre-order via HP.com for a starting price of $159.99.

OMEN Blast Headset is available now via HP.com for a starting price of $79.99.

HP X24i Gaming Monitor is expected to be available this October via HP.com and Target for a starting price of $229.99.

HP X24ih Gaming Monitor is expected to be available this October via BestBuy for a starting price of $249.99.

OMEN 30L Desktop with new NVIDIA GPUs are expected to be available Holiday 2020.

About HP

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at hp.com .

Requirements for full wireless functionality are Windows 10 and higher, OMEN Command Center (Voice, Audio, OCC). Limited wireless functionality PS4, Mac iOS, Chrome OS (Voice, Audio). Limited wired functionality Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One (Voice, Audio, Wired). Based on HP internal testing. Compared to all gaming mice with a USB-C interface, up to 16,000 dpi with light off during charging and playing currently in the market as of 09/15/2020 Actual battery life will vary depending on configuration and maximum capacity will naturally decrease with time and usage. Supported Devices: All Windows 10 based PCs (RS3 or later) will be supported by OMCC. This app should not install on any PCs which is not Windows 10 (RS3 or later). Support language: English/Arabic (ar)/ Chinese-S (zh-cn)/ Chinese-T (zh-tw) Croatian (hr)/ Czech (cs)/ Danish (da)/ Dutch (nl)/ Finnish (fi)/ French (fr)/ German (de)/ Greek (el)/ Italian (it)/ Japanese (ja)/ Korean (ko)/ Latvian (lv)/ Lithuanian (lt)/ Norwegian (no)/ Polish (pl)/ Portuguese (Portugal) (pt-pt)/ Russian (ru)/ Serbian (sr)/ Slovak (sk)/ Slovenian (sl)/ Spanish (es)/ Swedish (sv). HP Gaming D&A Study 2020 Customer Insights from Consumer Accessories Gaming Study Feb. 2018 Listening to personal stereo equipment or headsets at full volume for long periods can damage the user’s hearing. To reduce the risk of hearing damage, lower the volume and amount of time listening at full volume. OMEN Gaming Accessories Analysis (iHP-009i), March 2020 OMEN Insiders. N=427. January ’19, GfK 2019 All performance specifications represent the typical specifications provided by HP’s component manufacturers; actual performance may vary either higher or lower. Based on HP internal testing charging via USB-C, number of usage hours calculated with keyboard backlighting off. Actual battery life will vary with use and environmental conditions and will naturally decrease with time and usage. FreeSync™ Premium is only available when it is connected on Display port or HDMI. FreeSync is an AMD® technology enabled on FHD or QHD displays and is designed to eliminated stuttering and/or tearing in games and videos by locking a display’s refresh rate to the frame rate of the graphics card. Mandatory low framerate compensation and at least 120Hz refresh rate. AMD Radeon Graphics and/or AMD A-Series APU-compliant monitors with DisplayPort/HDMI Adaptive-Sync required. AMD 15.11 Crimson driver (or newer) required to support FreeSync over HDMI. Adaptive refresh rates var by monitor. More information is available at www.amd.com/freesync. Pricing from HP.com, subject to change without notice. Retailers pricing may vary.

