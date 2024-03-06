Channel partners gain access to industry’s first role-based AI training and certification program, plus growth opportunity in AI Data Science

News Highlights

HP launches an industry-first with new Future Ready AI MasterClass, powered by HP University

Unveils new partner benefits including Growth Play for AI Data Science

Evolves membership track through simplified architecture

Expands sustainability initiative, Amplify Impact, to Distribution Partners and nearly 50 countries

LAS VEGAS, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today at the Amplify Partner Conference, HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) announced new groundbreaking benefits aimed at accelerating partner growth through the Amplify™ Partner Program. New benefits include the industry’s first role-based artificial intelligence (AI) partner training and certification program, together with a new Growth Play opportunity, tailored for AI Data Science. Powered by HP’s broad portfolio of >100 AI-enabled solutions and the company’s Future Ready strategy, HP is unlocking new opportunities alongside partners to support long-term sustained growth.

“HP’s Amplify Partner program stands out as an industry-leading partner program – the only channel program in the industry to go beyond performance-based models – encompassing capabilities, collaboration and unrivaled performance,” said Kobi Elbaz, SVP and General Manager, Global Channel, Sales Innovation and Operations at HP. “Partners are essential to unlocking growth opportunities and serving customers and we aim to provide the right program, the right training, and the right growth opportunities and benefits to make it easier to sell our world-class products and services. Together we have the Future Ready portfolio, operations, and partners to win.”

Industry’s First Role-Based AI Partner Training & Certification Program

AI is rapidly unlocking new market expansion and operational possibilities for HP and partners, accelerating partner execution, and optimizing customer experiences. For the full potential of AI to be realized, users and participants of AI technology must have confidence in its integrity, by working with a trusted vendor.

Launching May 1, 2024, HP’s Future Ready AI MasterClass, powered by HP University, will be comprehensive in scope covering a range of topics designed to equip partners with the knowledge they need to educate and advise customers on the right AI products and solutions to meet their needs. HP is working with NVIDIA to develop the initial series of advanced training modules. Subsequent releases, involving further Alliance Partners, aim to consistently augment the expertise and capabilities of HP Amplify partners, enabling them to stay ahead in the swiftly changing AI landscape.

“Designers, engineers, and creatives need the latest tools and capabilities to harness the potential of AI for their everyday workflows,” said Bob Pette, Vice President of Enterprise Platforms at NVIDIA. “Our work with HP will help empower their partners to utilize HP products and solutions, powered by NVIDIA, to cater to customer AI needs across the entire channel ecosystem.”

“With HP, we feel prepared for the future; their commitment to innovation and their unwavering support gives us the confidence to face any challenge that comes our way,” said Alessandro Cattani, Chief Executive Officer, Esprinet Group. “Our trust in HP is steadfast – they’ve proven to be a reliable partner that’s dedicated to our success.”

Amplify Growth Plays

Starting in May 2024, all HP Amplify Commercial Partners will have access to Amplify Growth Plays, a new program built around HP’s growth categories. Combined with unique tools, advanced capabilities and compensation elements, Growth Plays rewards participants with tailored benefits to drive incremental partner profitability.

Based on valuable insights and feedback from its global 1 partner community, HP continues to enhance capabilities within the Amplify program. Today, HP introduced its latest Growth Play focused on AI Data Science designed to reward eligible partners with tailored benefits for investing in strategic focus areas beyond specializations. Additional Amplify Growth Plays launching May 1, 2024, include Digital Services, Video Collaboration, and Active Care Services.

Simplifying the HP Amplify Partner Program

To increase access to HP’s expanded product and service portfolio, HP is simplifying the Amplify partner membership architecture. Beginning May 1, 2024, Amplify members will benefit from HP’s new tailored approach to meet unique customer demands, driven by a consistent framework and two-track structure: Synergy and Power.

As part of the Power partner track, HP is also introducing new distinctions for enrolled partners: Power Elite and Global Power Elite. This structure rewards partners who operate on a large scale and deliver significant revenue and capabilities.

“Our partnership with HP has sparked innovation for our customers and helped tackle key challenges,” said Konstantin Ebert, Chief Operating Officer, Bechtle AG. “Initiatives like Fast Lane, improving operational efficiency, and More for More, offering increased compensation, demonstrate HP’s commitment to ongoing channel growth. These efforts showcase HP’s dedication to its partners, and we look forward to the future opportunities that lie ahead.”

Driving Positive Change with Amplify Impact

On May 1, 2024, HP will also extend its pioneering partner sustainability assessment and training initiative, HP Amplify Impact, to Distribution Partners and nearly 50 countries. Since its launch in 2021, this acclaimed program has successfully equipped >40 percent of Amplify partners with the knowledge and tools needed to champion positive change. By prioritizing sustainability as a pivotal competitive advantage, Amplify partners are empowered to create significant impact in areas such as Climate Action, Human Rights, and Digital Equity.

More from Amplify Partner Conference

About HP Amplify

Launched in November 2020, HP Amplify represents the first global partner program optimized to drive dynamic partner growth and deliver consistent end customer experiences and outcomes. It delivers a simplified and easy-to-navigate global structure, which rewards partners based on three pillars: performance, collaboration, and capabilities. Since the launch of HP Amplify, HP has expanded the program with Amplify Data Insights, Amplify Retail, Amplify Online, and Amplify Impact.

About HP

HP Inc. is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit http://www.hp.com.

Media Contacts HP Media Relations [email protected] hp.com/go/newsroom

1 All geographic markets apart from Greater China