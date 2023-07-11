HPCEducationConcierge™ helps Henry Ford Health centralize and manage annual education-related expenses to drive savings and sustainability

Chicago, Illinois, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HPC International , a leading purchased services supplier for healthcare, corporations and academic institutions, has partnered with Detroit-based Henry Ford Health to provide them with HPCEducationConcierge ™ expense management program, which monitors and manages education-related purchasing and subscription costs related to professional education for hospitals and health systems throughout the fiscal year to maximize savings.

HPCEducationConcierge™ program creates economies of scale that significantly reduce costs for the organization on these historically decentralized individual expenses, and simultaneously creates a more streamlined internal process for requests, approvals and vendor payments that saves significant time for their employees and accounting team.

“HPC International is proud to partner with Henry Ford Health to provide them with our unique HPCEducationConcierge™ program,” said Dr. Hilton Hudson, CEO and founder of HPC International. “Having the opportunity to help transform Henry Ford Health’s continuing education program, while reducing the healthcare system’s bottom line, is a journey we look forward to.”

“We have the best team in healthcare and are always looking for ways we can better support them. We made the strategic decision to utilize the HPCEducationConcierge™ program to improve how we’re assisting our valued team members in their professional continuing education needs,” said William Moir, Senior Vice President of Supply Chain Management and Support Services for Henry Ford Health. “Already we are seeing tremendous time savings within our accounting team, and our colleagues are taking notice of how this tool makes the education request process easier and faster.”

Henry Ford Health is a leading health care provider serving Detroit, southeast Michigan and beyond. It is one of the nation’s premier academic medical centers and is recognized for clinical excellence in cancer care, cardiology, cardiovascular surgery, neurology, neurosurgery orthopedics, and sports medicine. Consistently ranked among the top five NIH-funded institutions in Michigan, Henry Ford Health engages in more than 2,000 research projects annually. Equally committed to educating the next generation of health professionals, Henry Ford Health trains more than 4,000 medical students, residents and fellows every year across 50+ accredited programs.

For more information about HPCEducationConcierge™, visit Medical Education Concierge Program .

About HPC International, Inc.

HPC International (HPC) is a leading purchased services supplier for healthcare, corporations and academic institutions, offering a full range of expense management, education consulting, evidence-based research services, virtual library management, book publishing and distribution. HPC helps to centralize and better manage purchased services spending to help organizations save money. HPC’s unique service lines include HPCEducationConcierge™ expense management program, HPCEnterpriseLibrarian™ contract library management and support service, HPCBooksource™ book distribution service, HPCResearch™ evidence-based research service, and HPCCommercializationPartner™ service for marketing and commercializing innovative new products and evidence-based educational tools.

About Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health is committed to partnering with patients and members along their entire health journey. Henry Ford Health provides a full continuum of services – from primary and preventative care, to complex and specialty care, health insurance, a full suite of home health offerings, virtual care, pharmacy, eye care and other healthcare retail. With more than 33,000 valued team members, Henry Ford Health is also among Michigan’s largest and most diverse employers, including nearly 6,000 physicians and researchers from the Henry Ford Medical Group, Henry Ford Physician Network and Jackson Health Network. The health system is led by President and CEO Robert G. Riney and serves a growing number of customers across 250+ locations throughout Michigan including five acute care hospitals, two destination facilities for complex cancer and orthopedics and sports medicine care, behavioral health, primary care and urgent care centers.

CONTACT: Stacy Callahan HPC International 917-972-1101 stacy@astonishmediagroup.com