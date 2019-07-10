HPJ, OMN, PCMI SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

WILMINGTON, Del., July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Highpower International, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: HPJ ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Highpower’s agreement to be acquired by HPJ Parent Limited. Shareholders of Highpower will receive $4.80 in cash for each share of Highpower common stock owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-highpower-international-inc .

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OMN ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to OMNOVA’s agreement to be acquired by Synthomer plc. Shareholders of OMNOVA will receive $10.15 in cash for each share of OMNOVA owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-omnova-solutions-inc .

PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: PCMI ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to PCM’s agreement to be acquired by acquired by Insight Enterprises, Inc. Shareholders of PCM will receive $35.00 in cash for each share of PCM. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-pcm-inc .

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at [email protected] .

