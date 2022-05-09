Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / HPU Announces $32,000,000 Donor for New School of Dental Medicine

HPU Announces $32,000,000 Donor for New School of Dental Medicine

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

HPU Dental School Naming

High Point University announced today that HPU’s future dental school will be named the Workman School of Dental Medicine. The university has received a $32 million donation from the Rick and Angie Workman Foundation. Pictured are Angie and Dr. Rick Workman.
High Point University announced today that HPU’s future dental school will be named the Workman School of Dental Medicine. The university has received a $32 million donation from the Rick and Angie Workman Foundation. Pictured are Angie and Dr. Rick Workman.

HPU’s Workman School of Dental Medicine

At full capacity, HPU’s highly competitive and prestigious Workman School of Dental Medicine will bring 240 new students to campus.
At full capacity, HPU’s highly competitive and prestigious Workman School of Dental Medicine will bring 240 new students to campus.

High Point, NC, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HIGH POINT, N.C., May 9, 2022 – At an event today, High Point University announced the major donor for the new School of Dental Medicine, which is expected to enroll its first class in fall 2023. The announcement comes as the university continues to grow with several new academic programs and buildings in development at HPU.

 HPU is blessed by the $32 million donation from the Rick and Angie Workman Foundation. Dr. Rick Workman is HPU’s Dental Innovator in Residence and the founder of Heartland Dental, which supports more than 1,600 offices nationwide. The new school will be named the Workman School of Dental Medicine.

 “We are blessed by the generous donations from people like Dr. Rick Workman and his wife,” said HPU President Dr. Nido Qubein. “This is what keeps our community and HPU family growing. Our growth is on merit and by design, and we appreciate the faithful courage from the entire HPU family as we expand our academic schools and campus.”

 This donation is part of a record-breaking $100 million investment from three separate families, which was announced at a press conference in March regarding HPU’s continued expansion.

 “HPU’s values and focus on Life Skills are both unique and desperately needed today in higher education,” said Dr. Rick Workman. “My family and I are grateful to be a part of such a dynamic institution and partner with the amazing leadership of President Qubein.”

 More on the Workman School of Dental Medicine:

  • HPU will establish the only private dental school in the state of North Carolina, which will be housed in a new 80,000-square-foot building on HPU’s Innovation Corridor.
  • HPU’s dental school will partner with dentists in the local community and across the region.
  • The total investment in the program is expected to be $100 million.
  • At full capacity, HPU’s highly competitive and prestigious dental program will bring 240 new students to campus.
  • Dr. Scott De Rossi is the founding dean of the new school.

“This is an incredible, transformational gift for the School of Dental Medicine,” said Dr. Scott De Rossi, founding dean for the new school. “Dr. Workman is a pioneer in the field of dentistry dedicated to excellence in our profession. He knew a gift this size would enable us to lead the way in oral health care and education. With this gift, we will create a dental program second to none. It is an honor for our school to now carry the Workman name.”

About Dr. Rick Workman:

Workman serves as Heartland Dental’s executive chairman. Before founding the company in 1997, Workman practiced dentistry for nearly 20 years. It was during his time as a practicing dentist that he realized there had to be a better way to balance the clinical and business sides of the field. This is when he created Heartland Dental and started growing his team to provide dental support.

Today, Workman provides leadership advice to the more than 1,600 dental offices nationwide through various speaking engagements. Heartland Dental supports dentists as they provide high-quality care to offices in 37 states through non-clinical, administrative support services. He graduated from the Southern Illinois University School of Medicine.

Attachments

  • HPU Dental School Naming
  • HPU’s Workman School of Dental Medicine 
CONTACT: Allison Lightner
High Point University
3368419811
alightne@highpoint.edu

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.