HQGE Unveils Extensive Cannabidiol (CBD Oil) Database, Teams with Hemp, Inc. to Produce and Distribute High-Quality Customizable CBD Extractions

Los Angeles, CA, March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HQGE (OTC:HQGE), a Delaware Corporation, announced today that it is preparing the highly-anticipated public release of its extensive database of CBD knowledge, applications and research. On a separate but related matter, the company also confirmed that it has signed a long-term consulting agreement with Hemp, Inc. (OTC:HEMP) to assist HQGE in the production and distribution of high quality organically-grown hemp-based CBD products for its business partners and for general distribution throughout the industry.

HQGE’s exclusive educational database is one of the largest and important resources in the CBD industry, reporting on thousands of hours of research that have been accumulated, tested and verified by professionals in the field. This information is constantly being updated and expanded with HQGE’s proprietary deep-web based search engine “crawler”. HQGE’s products and services will be invaluable to any company or research institute in the CBD industry that needs to understand and apply the ever-evolving scientific knowledge underlying the many strains of CBD that make up this industry and the unique benefits of each.

Meanwhile, the agreement between HQGE and Hemp, Inc. is the first step in a joint venture between the two companies, in which HQGE will produce and distribute high-end, hemp-rich and highly customizable CBD formulas for the cannabadiol industry using HQGE’s state-of-the-art CBD extractors, which will be housed and operated in Hemp, Inc.’s 85,000-square-foot facility in North Carolina. Hemp, Inc. will also provide ongoing consulting services in the hemp-CBD market, specifically in the areas of growing high quality organically-grown CBD-rich hemp, and harvesting, extracting and creating a variety of high-end CBD products.

Luis Proetta, CEO of HQGE, commented, “We are very excited to release what we believe are two blockbuster announcements. We believe the availability of our database will provide a huge benefit to the CBD industry and help further accelerate the growth of this rapidly growing sector. HQGE is also positioning itself to enter into the manufacturing and distribution areas of the CBD arena very quickly. Working together with Hemp, Inc., will allow us to impact the marketplace much sooner than originally anticipated. We are now confident that we have created a winning combination that will enable us to help lead the industry to realize the many medical and economic benefits of cannabinoids. We have been preparing for this for some time now, and we are convinced that this is the perfect time to enter this market.”

Bruce Perlowin, CEO of Hemp, Inc. (OTC: HEMP) stated, “This agreement with HQGE is a natural fit for both our companies and the timing couldn’t be better. The hemp industry is projected to grow 700% and hit $1.8 billion by 2020, which includes the all-natural, non-psychoactive supplement cannabidiol (CBD) that is derived from the industrial hemp plant.”

Mr. Perlowin added, “Hemp, Inc. is one of the most respected, recognized leaders in the industrial hemp industry with the largest multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility in the western hemisphere, and is an ideal partner for companies looking to forge new paths in the industrial hemp-CBD market. What separates this venture from all other CBD producers/growers/extractors is the vast amount of scientific research and education that HQGE is providing on the CBD market. This type of thorough research allows them to custom design CBDs with different cannabinoid and terpene profiles based on the enormous amount of scientific research they’ve been compiling. While Hemp, Inc. has executed very lucrative agreements with other companies in the past, we have now become much more discerning about who we will work with. HQGE meets all of our criteria and we look forward to helping the company position itself as a leading CBD producer.”

TODAY’S CBD MARKETPLACE AND RECENT GOVERNMENT ACTIONS

CBDs are taking America by storm due to its proven medicinal and health benefits. CBDs (Cannabidiol) help boost both human and animal endocannabinoid systems. The enormous growth potential of the CBD market will provide HQGE with a pipeline of opportunities they plan to take advantage of by using their extensive industry research and voluminous body of information to create customized CBD formulations targeted for specific uses.

CBD is one of the more than 85 cannabinoids so far identified in marijuana and hemp. Unlike the better-known compound tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), CBD is not psychoactive, meaning it won’t cause a high. However, thousands of studies have demonstrated that CBD clearly possesses a potent array of therapeutic benefits, including antioxidant and neuroprotective properties.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ recent decision to rescind the Cole Memo, a 2013 Department of Justice document that increased some legal protections for businesses operating in states that allow and regulate cannabis sales, resulted first in a media frenzy and is now being seen as a boon for the Hemp-based CBD industry. HQGE. and Hemp, Inc. are working to educate the public to understand that CBDs and the industrial hemp industry are safe bets. And, indeed they are.

Hemp is NOT marijuana. CBD that is derived from hemp is legal to import and purchase in all 50 U.S. states, without a prescription. Additionally, cannabidiol itself is not listed in the Controlled Substances Act like THC and marijuana. However, with the recent influx in competition and a lack of regulation, distributors and consumers must educate themselves to ensure they are buying high-quality CBD.

Sessions’ decision to rescind has actually created “an incredible opportunity for the hemp industry, because hemp is the safe bet,” a point Perlowin made in the recent Marijuana Business Daily article, Sessions’ Marijuana Antagonism Spooks Hemp Industry, But Some See Silver Lining. “Hemp’s legal status has nothing to do with Sessions’ announcement.” Furthermore, it’s important to note that hemp production “has been enshrined into law by Congress through the 2014 Farm Bill.” This means “the Department of Justice can’t go after hemp growers or processors abiding by the terms of state hemp rules.” It’s the “public’s perception” of hemp that was affected, not hemp’s legal status. “Hemp’s inclusion in the 2014 Farm Bill means its legal status can’t be usurped by an agency memo.” Hemp entrepreneurs “believe the industry could even capitalize on Sessions’ antagonism to marijuana” because “it underscores hemp’s legal certainty.”

Sessions’ obsession with marijuana may have put a temporary damper in the marijuana/THC marketplace, but hemp, from which clean and legal CBDs can be extracted, provides a safe haven from potential federal pushback and has emerged as a clear benefactor of these recent actions.

ABOUT HQGE

HQGE is a Delaware corporation dedicated to being the leader in data gathering, intelligence and education for the industrial CBD industry in America, and to becoming a major processor and distributor of the highest grade CBD oils available. For additional information visit http://hqgeinc.com.

