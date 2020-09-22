H&R Block and Nextdoor partner to revitalize neighborhoods and spark connections with 10 community projects across the country

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) and Nextdoor announced today 10 community projects that they will support to build more resilient communities, reduce social isolation, and improve quality of life. In January 2020, the two purpose-driven companies launched a nationwide search calling on neighbors to submit projects that would revitalize or create local spaces to provide more opportunities for neighbors to connect. As COVID-19 isolated communities around the world, this mission proved crucial with more than 2,000 project ideas submitted by neighbors in all 50 states who want to make their blocks better and bring neighbors together in new ways.

Over the next several months, H&R Block and Nextdoor will work with the nominators and local volunteers from the 10 selected neighborhoods to safely bring the projects to life. The companies are also sourcing help and resources from local businesses to complete the projects. All projects are slated to be completed by the end of 2020 and are being implemented with necessary COVID-19 safety precautions.

“In the past few months, communities have overcome disruptions to every aspect of daily life and we continued to provide clients the help and expertise they needed facing the extended tax deadline. Given how unprecedented times have been, it was exciting to read so many ideas from neighbors on how we could help improve the spaces around us in order to increase conversations and meaningful connections,” said Jeff Jones, president and CEO of H&R Block. “We know that social isolation can negatively impact people and that’s been made more challenging during the pandemic and the new environment of stay at home directives and social distancing. We’re pleased to partner with Nextdoor as we continue to live out our purpose to provide help and inspire confidence in our clients and communities everywhere.”

“Now, more than ever, we see the power of neighborhood connections. In recent months, we’ve grown to rely on people and places nearby,” said Sarah Friar, Nextdoor CEO. “We are proud to partner with H&R Block to support neighborhoods and foster meaningful connections that ultimately create strong, kinder communities.”

The selected community improvement projects, listed alphabetically by state, are:

Green Valley, Ariz. – Constructing a communal space at a community garden for residents to step out of the sun and form better neighbor-to-neighbor relations, submitted by Kim Barney

Oakland, Calif. – Restoring a beloved community recreation center for neighbors to have a safe and beautiful place to connect, submitted by Maribel Lopez

Miami, Fla. – Creating plant sanctuaries at a local library for residents to learn about community gardening, submitted by Mary Benton

Acworth, Ga. – Building picnic tables, a gazebo, and a community garden to provide a safe space and healthy food for families in need, submitted by Gisele Butker

Kuna, Idaho – Upgrading youth baseball and softball fields so families have a place for recreational sports, submitted by Daniel Edralin

Topeka, Kan. – Transforming an alley into a pollinator garden to beautify an outdoor space for neighbors, submitted by Mike Spadafore

Detroit, Mich. – Building a community closet from recycled shipping containers to provide free clothing, household, and personal items to residents in need, submitted by Latisha Johnson

Buffalo, N.Y. – Building a community garden so neighbors can learn about growing plants, contribute to the area food pantry, and meet neighbors, submitted by Susan Bradbury

Cincinnati, Ohio – Creating a mural crosswalk to safely connect a community garden with a local elementary school, submitted by Gary Dangel

Philadelphia, Penn. – Upgrading courts and sports equipment at a local recreation center that emphasizes inclusive programs, submitted by Laura Lucas

To view details on the selected projects and involvement from local organizations and small businesses, visit the nomination website . The H&R Block/ Nextdoor partnership was first announced in January as part of H&R Block’s community impact platform, Make Every Block Better . The platform seeks to change the communities across the country by investing in programs that support small businesses and build connections in communities to combat increasing social isolation. Make Every Block Better was launched in December 2019 with foundational partners including Nextdoor, Habitat for Humanity, the Kauffman Foundation, KCRise Fund II, and the Urban Neighborhood Initiative.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation , financial services , and small business solutions . The company is disrupting the tax industry by providing consumers price transparency and with digital platforms such as Tax Pro Go SM . H&R Block believes the best solutions blend digital capabilities with human expertise and care. For more information, get H&R Block News online and follow @ HRBlockNews .

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor is where neighbors come together for trusted connections and the exchange of helpful information, goods, and services. We believe by bringing neighbors together, we can cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on.

Building connections in the real world is a universal human need. That truth, and the reality that neighborhoods are among the most important communities in our lives, have been guiding principles for Nextdoor since the beginning. Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor to tap into 265,000 neighborhoods around the world, including the United States (1 in 4 U.S. households), the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Australia, and Canada, with many more to come.

We recognize that thriving communities are more than just residents. They’re also made up of the local businesses, nonprofits, and public agencies that keep our neighborhoods strong and connected. With more than 50 million local business recommendations from neighbors to date on Nextdoor, it’s easier than ever to take advantage of the possibilities nearby.

Nextdoor is a privately-held company based in San Francisco with backing from prominent investors including Benchmark, Shasta Ventures, Greylock Partners, Kleiner Perkins, Riverwood Capital, Bond, Axel Springer, Comcast Ventures, and others. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom.

