Twenty-four inspirational associates and franchise employees from across the country were celebrated at a gala in their honor

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) recently recognized 24 tax office associates and franchise employees at its 19th annual Henry Bloch Excellence in Client Service Awards Gala. This annual award is presented to individuals who exceed expectations in client service and teamwork.

“I’m thrilled to celebrate the associates who have truly impacted the lives of the clients they’ve served,” said Mark Darling, Senior Vice President of US Retail Operations at H&R Block. “I visit hundreds of tax offices each year where I personally witness the connection between our tax pros and clients. These honorees have driven miles to meet clients who can’t travel, patiently helped clients experiencing loss, showed leadership during times of uncertainty, and more. They are the reason our clients return year after year.”

The Henry Bloch Excellence in Client Service Award honors associates and employees who daily embody H&R Block’s Purpose: To provide help and inspire confidence in our clients and communities everywhere. By going above and beyond, they exemplify the expertise and care that helps clients with their most important financial transaction of the year.

This award has been an annual company tradition for nearly two decades as a part of the legacy of H&R Block’s late co-founder, Henry Bloch, a civic leader and philanthropist who believed in putting people first. The 2023 Henry Bloch Excellence in Client Service Award winners are among the more than 70,000 tax pros who are continuing to carry the client service torch to a new generation of clients.

The 2023 Henry Bloch Excellence in Client Service Award honorees include:

Lisa Austin, Enrolled Agent – Charleston, W.Va

Enrolled Agent – Charleston, W.Va Ernest Bonner, Senior Tax Analyst – Detroit, Mich.

Senior Tax Analyst – Detroit, Mich. Shirley Celestine, Multi Unit Team Leader – Houston, Texas

Multi Unit Team Leader – Houston, Texas Jesse Chilcoat, Acquisition Tax Pro – Conway, Ark.

Acquisition Tax Pro – Conway, Ark. Colleen Dimick, Enrolled Agent – Saugus, Mass.

Enrolled Agent – Saugus, Mass. Micah Cour, Enrolled Agent, Master Tax Advisor – Willimantic, Conn.

Enrolled Agent, Master Tax Advisor – Willimantic, Conn. Nancy Dailey, Tax Analyst – West Union, Ohio

Tax Analyst – West Union, Ohio Pamela Doyle, Area Manager/Senior Tax Analyst – Henderson, N.C.

Area Manager/Senior Tax Analyst – Henderson, N.C. Anjelika Hernandez, Client Service Professional – Conroe, Texas

Client Service Professional – Conroe, Texas Melinda Hester, Multi Unit Team Leader – Atlantic Beach, Fla.

Multi Unit Team Leader – Atlantic Beach, Fla. Amanda LaFleshe, Multi Unit Team Leader – New London, Conn.

Multi Unit Team Leader – New London, Conn. Latonya Kuzak, Multi Unit Team Leader – Redlands, Calif.

Multi Unit Team Leader – Redlands, Calif. Deidre McDaniel, Multi Unit Team Leader – Dearborn, Mich.

Multi Unit Team Leader – Dearborn, Mich. Nancy McGuire, Franchisee Associate – Scottsville, Ky.

Franchisee Associate – Scottsville, Ky. Sheila Meisel, Senior Tax Analyst – Missoula, Mont.

Senior Tax Analyst – Missoula, Mont. Ashley Milbourne, Multi Unit Team Leader – Marlow Heights, Md.

Multi Unit Team Leader – Marlow Heights, Md. Cecilia Mutee, Senior Tax Analyst – Henderson, Nev.

Senior Tax Analyst – Henderson, Nev. Michael Olson, Enrolled Agent, Master Tax Advisor – Arlington Heights, Ill.

Enrolled Agent, Master Tax Advisor – Arlington Heights, Ill. Duane Parmer, Tax Pro – Sioux City, Iowa

Tax Pro – Sioux City, Iowa Jim Register, Tax Advisor, Block Advisors – Capitola, Calif.

Tax Advisor, Block Advisors – Capitola, Calif. Jody Smith, Tax Pro – Lee’s Summit, Mo.

Tax Pro – Lee’s Summit, Mo. Kris Thiessen, Tax Advisor, Block Advisors – New York City, N.Y.

Tax Advisor, Block Advisors – New York City, N.Y. Mary Lynn Sully, Multi Unit Team Leader – Saugus, Mass.

Multi Unit Team Leader – Saugus, Mass. Gary Zeitlin, Multi Unit Team Leader – Mount Holly, N.J.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with year-round bookkeeping, payroll, advisory, and payment processing solutions. For more information, visit H&R Block News.

