Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / H&R Block Providing Help to Associates, Customers, and Communities Recovering from Historic Winter Storm

H&R Block Providing Help to Associates, Customers, and Communities Recovering from Historic Winter Storm

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Millions of Americans have been affected by the recent winter storm that brought catastrophic power outages, flooding, and water shortages to communities across Texas and many parts of the United States. Today, H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) is doing its part to help those impacted with a donation to the American Red Cross to support relief and recovery efforts in these communities.

“We exist to provide help and inspire confidence in our clients and communities everywhere, and we stand with all Americans affected by these extreme weather events,” said Jeff Jones, H&R Block’s president and chief executive officer. “H&R Block is a part of all of these cities and towns, and we’re committed to helping our neighbors and our own associates during this great time of need.”

The company is also supporting its associates and franchisees through its Associate Relief Fund. Any associate or franchisee affected by the winter storm may apply for financial assistance. In addition, the company is encouraging its associates, franchisees, and customers to join in providing help by donating to the American Red Cross.

H&R Block believes in the importance of thriving local communities, as it creates more connected neighborhoods and supports small business through its community impact platform Make Every Block Better. To date, the company has provided funding to startups, built homes, made home repairs in underserved neighborhoods, launched a new program to help Black small business owners access capital, and more. Details about its work can be found at makeeveryblockbetter.com.

About H&R Block 

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparationfinancial products, and small business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with the human expertise and care of its associates and franchisees as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time, and better manage and access their money year-round. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small business owners thrive with disruptive products like Wave Money, a small business banking and bookkeeping solution, and the only business bank account to manage bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter.

For further information
Investor Relations:  Colby Brown  |  816-854-4559  |  [email protected]
Media Relations:  Angela Davied  |  ­­816-854-5798  |  [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.