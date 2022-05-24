Breaking News
H&R Block to Participate in Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) (the “Company”) announced today that members of management will host investor meetings at the Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. To request a meeting, please contact your Baird salesperson.

In addition, H&R Block’s chief financial officer, Tony Bowen, is currently scheduled for a fireside chat at 11:25 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. The live presentation can be accessed directly at https://wsw.com/webcast/baird64/hrb/1751120, and the replay will be available beginning at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 and continuing for 90 days at https://wsw.com/webcast/baird64/hrb/1751120. The replay will also be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.hrblock.com/financial-information/events-calendar.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with innovative products like Wave Money, a mobile-first, small-business bank account and bookkeeping solution that manages bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter.

For Further Information:

Investor Relations: Michaella Gallina, (816) 854-3022, michaella.gallina@hrblock.com
   
  Jordyn Eskijian, (816) 854-5674, jordyn.eskijian@hrblock.com
   
Media Relations: Angela Davied, (816) 854-5798, angela.davied@hrblock.com

