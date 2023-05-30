KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) (the “Company”) today announced that Jeff Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tony Bowen, Chief Financial Officer, will host virtual investor meetings and a fireside chat at the Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. The fireside chat will take place at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time. To join live, the webcast can be accessed directly at https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer29/hrb/2538180. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days on the Company’s Investor Relations website after the conference at https://investors.hrblock.com/financial-information/events-calendar. To request a meeting, please contact your Oppenheimer salesperson.

