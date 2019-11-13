H&R Block to Release Fiscal Second Quarter Results December 4, 2019

Breaking News
KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) will report fiscal 2020 second quarter results on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 after the New York Stock Exchange market close.  At that time, a copy of the press release will be available on the company’s investor relations website at http://investors.hrblock.com.

A conference call for analysts, institutional investors, and shareholders will be held at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, December 4, 2019.  During the conference call the company will discuss fiscal 2020 second quarter results, outlook, and a general business update.  To access the call, please dial the number below approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled starting time:

U.S./Canada (866) 987-6821 or International (630) 652-5951
Conference ID: 9677027

The call, along with a presentation for viewing, will also be webcast in a listen-only format for the media and public. The link to the webcast can be accessed directly at http://investors.hrblock.com.  The presentation will be posted on the Quarterly Results page at http://investors.hrblock.com following the conclusion of the call.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on December 4, 2019 and continuing for seven days by dialing (855) 859-2056 (U.S./Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (International).  The conference ID is 9677027.  The webcast will be available for replay beginning on December 5, 2019 and continuing for 90 days at http://investors.hrblock.com.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) is a global consumer tax and small business services provider.  Tax return preparation services are provided by professional tax preparers in approximately 11,000 company-owned and franchise retail tax offices worldwide, as well as through virtual channels and H&R Block tax software products for the DIY consumer.  H&R Block offers small business financial solutions through its retail locations and online through Wave.  In fiscal 2019, H&R Block had revenues of $3.1 billion with over 23 million tax returns prepared worldwide.  For more information, visit the H&R Block Newsroom.

For Further Information
Investor Relations: Colby Brown, (816) 854-4559, [email protected] 
Media Relations: Susan Waldron, (816) 854-5522, [email protected] 

