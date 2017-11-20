H&R Block to Release Fiscal Second Quarter Results December 6, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) will report fiscal 2018 second quarter results on Wednesday, December 6, 2017 before the New York Stock Exchange market open. At that time, a copy of the press release will be available on the company’s investor relations website at http://investors.hrblock.com.

A conference call for analysts, institutional investors, and shareholders will be held at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, December 6, 2017. During the conference call the company will discuss fiscal 2018 second quarter results, future outlook, and a general business update. To access the call, please dial the number below approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled starting time:

U.S./Canada (855) 702-5257 or International (213) 358-0868

Conference ID: 89668795

The call, along with a presentation for viewing, will also be webcast in a listen-only format for the media and public. The link to the webcast can be accessed directly at http://investors.hrblock.com.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time on December 6, 2017, and continuing until January 8, 2018, by dialing (855) 859-2056 (U.S./Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (International). The conference ID is 89668795. The webcast will be available for replay beginning on December 7, 2017 at http://investors.hrblock.com.

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) is a global consumer tax services provider. Tax return preparation services are provided by professional tax preparers in approximately 12,000 company-owned and franchise retail tax offices worldwide, and through H&R Block tax software products for the DIY consumer. H&R Block also offers adjacent Tax Plus products and services. In fiscal 2017, H&R Block had annual revenues of over $3 billion with 23 million tax returns prepared worldwide. For more information, visit the H&R Block Newsroom.

