WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In only a few short weeks, the HR community will come together for the inaugural Elevate People, Ignite Change (EPIC) Conference taking place at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, April 24 – 26, 2024. This wholly unique experience will focus on innovative and transformative people strategies that go beyond best practices, featuring expert insights from Amazon, Human Capital Management Institute, IBM, i4cp, Workweek and more.

In addition to the robust agenda details shared in recent weeks, EPIC will host a pre-conference workshop on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, titled “Overcoming the Tension Points in Your HR Operating Model.” Led by Sharon Moura and Ken Thompson of AlignOrg Solutions, this workshop will introduce a practical approach to help executives and practitioners optimize their current operating models and show how having an effective model leads to marketplace success and organizational effectiveness despite economic headwinds.

Other featured sessions include:

“Fostering Gen Z Engagement: Balancing Identity, Advocacy and HR for Business Success” – Set to comprise 30 percent of the workforce by 2030, Gen Z is the most disengaged generation at work today. Hear from Sarah Reynolds, Chief Marketing Officer at HiBob, and Hebba Youssef, Chief People Officer at Workweek, about the root causes of this disconnect and learn how to navigate Gen Z’s new expectations to engage this growing demographic.

“The Role of Financial Care for Employee Health, Wellbeing and a Thriving Workforce” – While physical health benefits have been the status quo for employers for decades, it’s past time for the next iteration of holistic benefits: financial care. This panel, featuring Justin Roberts, Senior Manager, Financial Benefits at Amazon, and Tom Spann, co-founder and CEO of Brightside, will look at how financial wellness benefits help serve changing employee needs.

“Harnessing the Science of Imprinting to Transform the Employee Experience” – When encountering something new, the human mind engages in a rapid learning experience known as imprinting. Amy Davies, founder and CEO of First30, will explain the profound impact this cognitive phenomenon has on relationships with customers as well as employees and suggest how organizations can adopt effective strategies that create intentional experiences from the start.

“Culture Fitness: Healthy Habits of High-Performance Organizations” – Recent research shows that high-performance organizations are 6x more likely to have “fit” cultures. In this session, Kevin Oakes, CEO of i4cp and author of Culture Revolution®: 18 Leadership Lessons to Build an Unshakeable Company, will define the characteristics of a healthy company culture versus the “Toxic 9” habits to avoid.

With regard to the event, speaker Sarah Reynolds of HiBob commented, “The sessions at EPIC 2024 are a rallying call for the things that matter most to all of us right now: culture, connection, community and courage. In a world redefined by generational shifts, technological advancement, social change and the rising cost of living, EPIC bravely confronts the challenges that employees and HR leaders alike are facing head-on. They recognize that the fundamental shift is that it’s not just about profit margins or market share; it’s about addressing the real concerns of the people within our organizations.”

Reynolds continued, “In this era, where the war for talent will be won with transparency, inclusivity and authenticity, I’m hopeful that the content at EPIC will help to illuminate the path toward meaningful engagement and help us foster environments where individuals thrive, and companies flourish.”

About EPIC

Elevate People, Ignite Change (EPIC) is the only industry event of its kind. Developed by Human Resource Executive®, the premier media outlet covering strategic human resource issues, EPIC helps HR leaders learn innovative and transformative ways to strengthen and future-proof their people strategies. EPIC provides attendees the opportunity to expand the networks and resources needed to better attract, retain, engage and grow talent to impact the overall success of their organizations positively. Learn more at www.EpicHR.com.

