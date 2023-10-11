Lineup Features Industry’s Foremost Thought Leaders, Including Josh Bersin, David Green, Madeline Laurano and Hung Lee

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. and LAS VEGAS, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Coming in 2024, HR Technology Conference Europe today shared its initial lineup of keynote speakers. From the team behind the annual HR Technology Conference & Exposition® in the U.S., the all-new HR Technology Conference Europe will feature an opening keynote from global industry analyst Josh Bersin and insights from people analytics leader David Green, Aptitude Research founder and principal analyst Madeline Laurano and Recruiting Brainfood curator Hung Lee.

Scheduled to take place May 2 – 3, 2024, at RAI Amsterdam, HR Technology Conference Europe is set to attract thousands of participants. On-site, the global community will share stories of challenges and opportunities, hear insights and predictions from industry analysts and thought leaders, experience the latest solutions and unite to be inspired and ignite positive change within their organizations.

“For over 26 years, we have been helping HR professionals in the U.S. and Asia make strategic HR technology decisions that directly impact their organizational success,” said Rebecca McKenna, Senior Vice President, HR Portfolio at ETC, a global content-based firm creating communities in education and HR sectors. “Since announcing HR Technology Conference Europe earlier this year, we’ve garnered tremendous interest and engaged the world’s leading authorities on HR tech to speak. Josh, David, Madeline and Hung represent some of the industry’s top voices, and we’re thrilled to have them contribute to our first European event.”

With regard to the conference’s European debut, Lee commented, “The annual HR Technology Conference is a landmark event in our industry, and I am delighted to see that it is finally coming to Europe. Mark it in your calendars, folks. This is going to be a must-attend event.”

Echoing Lee’s sentiment, Green shared, “Events like the HR Technology Conference Europe are so important as they bring practitioners, technology firms, investors and analysts all together to help shape the future of the thriving HR technology market. I’m looking forward to being part of this exciting event in Amsterdam.”

About the HR Technology Conference & Exposition®

The Human Resource Executive® HR Technology Conference & Exposition® has helped tens of thousands of HR professionals make smarter and better-informed decisions regarding their organization’s HR technology investments with a world-class educational program. Founded in 1997, the conference’s annual fall event is the longest-running in-person event dedicated to the HR technology industry and features the world’s largest expo showcasing innovative HR technologies, exciting demonstrations and a startup competition. Expanding on the success of the in-person event and due to the constant growth of the industry, in 2020, the HR Technology Conference & Exposition® began hosting a virtual event to complement its internationally recognized on-site event and bring the community together more often. Visit www.hrtechnologyconference.com for more details.

