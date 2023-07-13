Industry-Leading Event Set to Feature More than 300 Speakers in Over 150 Impactful Sessions

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The HR Technology Conference & Exposition® today shared the first wave of the event’s full agenda, stacked with daily keynotes, mega sessions, pre-conference workshops, the Women in HR Technology Summit and more. Taking place at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas from October 10 – 13, 2023, the HR Technology Conference will feature hundreds of speakers and exhibitors representing all facets of the industry.

In addition to previously announced sessions from Academy Award-Winning Actor Geena Davis and renowned HR industry analyst Josh Bersin, the daily keynote lineup will include global researcher and New York Times best-selling author Marcus Buckingham, presenting on “The Most Human Human at Work,” and Stacey Harris, Chief Research Officer at Sapient Insights, delivering “Key Findings from the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Study: The 26th Annual HR Systems Survey.”

Also on the agenda:

Designing the Ultimate Employee and Workforce Experience – In this pre-conference workshop, Jason Averbook, Senior Partner and Global Leader of Digital HR Strategy for Mercer | Leapgen, will discuss how to create impactful employee journeys from onboarding to offboarding and suggest the best tools and technologies for the job.

The Power of Culture in the Digital Age: Exploring the Intersection of Technology and Employee Experience – Kicking off the Women in HR Technology Summit, Amy Coleman, Corporate Vice President, Human Resources and Corporate Functions at Microsoft, will explain why it is imperative that employees are empowered, purpose-driven, productive and engaged to maintain a thriving culture that drives positive business outcomes.

Skills Strategy and the Tech that Powers It – Designed to help HR leaders sort the strategic from the spontaneous, this session with Stacia Garr and Dani Johnson, co-founders of RedThread Research, will explore the six elements of a sound skills strategy; who’s who and who does what on the skills tech landscape; how to know what the organization needs; and how to invest in skills technology.

Navigating the Risks and Opportunities of Generative AI – Led by Rebecca Wettemann, principal of Valoir, this mega session will share insights from a joint Valoir-Human Resource Executive ® study on the risk, potential, consideration and adoption of generative AI throughout HR.

study on the risk, potential, consideration and adoption of generative AI throughout HR. Hyperscale Your Talent Engine – Despite high-profile layoffs, the economy today has millions more job openings than people to fill them. Betsy Summers, Principal Analyst at Forrester Research, will consider what it takes to build, buy, borrow and bot a hyperscalable talent engine and develop a future-fit management approach that delivers flexible growth potential.

Beyond these highlights, this year’s program will cover key HR topics such as global HR technologies, talent experience technology, people analytics, workforce planning, the new world of work and more. There will also be a series of case study sessions, HR Tech Talks and demos to help attendees learn about specific technologies and strategies in action.

Rebecca McKenna, Senior Vice President, HR Portfolio at ETC, commented, “The HR Tech Conference is the world’s original – and largest – event dedicated to HR innovation, and this year’s agenda reflects that. We’re set to welcome visionaries, thought leaders and practitioners, all ready to impart their knowledge, network with the community and shape the future of HR together. HR Tech is the only place to discover the trends, tools and technologies needed to take your HR strategies beyond best practices.”

Registration for the 2023 HR Technology Conference & Exposition is open, with saving offers in place for a limited time. To see the full agenda, visit https://www.hrtechnologyconference.com/program.

About the HR Technology Conference & Exposition®

The Human Resource Executive® HR Technology Conference & Exposition® has helped tens of thousands of HR professionals make smarter and better-informed decisions regarding their organization’s HR technology investments with a world-class educational program. Founded in 1997, the conference’s annual fall event is the longest-running in-person event dedicated to the HR technology industry and features the world’s largest expo showcasing innovative HR technologies, exciting demonstrations and a startup competition. Expanding on the success of the in-person event and due to the constant growth of the industry, in 2020, the HR Technology Conference & Exposition® began hosting a virtual event to complement its internationally recognized on-site event and bring the community together more often. Visit www.hrtechnologyconference.com for more details.

