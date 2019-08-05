HSBC announces surprise exit of CEO Flint, up to $1 billion buyback

HSBC on Monday announced the surprise departure of Chief Executive Officer John Flint, saying the bank needed a change at the top to address “a challenging global environment”, even as it posted a 16% rise in half-yearly profit.
