HSBC warns of restructuring pain ahead as outlook darkens

HSBC Holdings Plc dropped its 2020 profit target, reported a sharp fall in earnings and warned of a costly restructuring, as interim Chief Executive Noel Quinn seeks to tackle its problems head-on in his bid for the full-time role.
