Breaking News
Home / Top News / HSLDA Sues Kentucky Officials for Forcibly Entering Family’s Home, Strip-Searching Six Children

HSLDA Sues Kentucky Officials for Forcibly Entering Family’s Home, Strip-Searching Six Children

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 8 mins ago

Purcellville, VA, Dec. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A Kentucky social worker forced her way into a family’s home and strip-searched all six of their children in front of a male police officer, according to a lawsuit filed by Home School Legal Defense Association (HSLDA) against the social worker and the officer.

On December 5, 2017, HSLDA filed the complaint detailing how the two officials violated the Fourth and Fourteenth Amendment rights of Holly Curry and her children.

The complaint states that on March 31, 2017, Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services Investigator Jeanetta Childress and police deputy Michael Furnish forcibly entered Holly’s home without a warrant, privately interrogated Holly’s oldest child without her permission, and strip-searched each of Holly’s six children.

The officials were responding to a report made the day before by two police officers who witnessed Holly leaving her children in her locked van for five to ten minutes on a temperate day while she stepped into a café to pick up some muffins for them. Though Investigator Childress and Deputy Furnish had no warrant, Holly allowed them into her home when they threatened to take custody of her children. After taking Holly’s oldest child into her bedroom to question her, the investigator returned and said she had “to take a look at the kids now.” She then proceeded to strip-search Holly’s children, including her daughters, in front of the male deputy.

“As a father of seven, I am infuriated by what these officials did,” said Jim Mason, HSLDA Vice President of Litigation and Development. “Holly’s children may never again feel truly safe in their own home. The bond of trust they have with their mom has been severely damaged. And the traumatic experience of being strip-searched by a stranger cannot be undone.”

HSLDA filed their lawsuit on behalf of the Curry family in the United States District Court for the Western District of Kentucky, seeking reparation for the emotional trauma inflicted on Holly and her children—and hoping to prevent intrusive investigations of this nature from happening again.

“What happened to the Currys could happen to anyone,” Mason said. “That’s why HSLDA’s work to protect homeschooling families in the privacy of their own homes is so crucial. As this case exemplifies, there is a system that thinks it’s okay to forcibly enter a family’s home and routinely strip-search their young children. We are working to change that.”

HSLDA is providing updates on the progress of the case at www.hslda.org/curry.

———————————–

Home School Legal Defense Association (HSLDA) is a nonprofit advocacy organization established to defend and advance the constitutional right of parents to direct the education of their children. Visit HSLDA online at www.hslda.org.

———————————–

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7815ea76-0c7a-41ac-9c6a-fa8d31c80872

CONTACT: Ethan Weitz
Home School Legal Defense Association
540-338-8685
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.