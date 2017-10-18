HSN, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2017 Results on November 8th

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Interactive multichannel retailer HSN, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSNI) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2017 results on Wednesday, November 8, 2017, at approximately 8 a.m. Eastern Time before the market opens. Due to the pending acquisition of HSNi by Liberty Interactive Corporation/QVC Group, HSNi will not hold a conference call to review these results.

About HSN, Inc.

HSN, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSNI) is a $3.5 billion interactive multichannel retailer with strong direct-to-consumer expertise among its two operating segments, HSN and Cornerstone. HSNi offers innovative, differentiated retail experiences on TV, online, via mobile devices, in catalogs, and in brick and mortar stores. HSN, a leading interactive multichannel retailer which offers a curated assortment of exclusive products combined with top brand names, now reaches approximately 90 million homes (with live programming 364 days a year). HSN.com offers a differentiated digital experience by leveraging content, community and commerce. In addition to its existing media platforms, HSN is the industry leader in transactional innovation, including services such as HSN Shop by Remote®, the only service of its kind in the U.S., the HSN Shopping App for mobile handheld devices and HSN on Demand®. Cornerstone comprises leading home and apparel lifestyle brands including Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill®, Grandin Road® and Improvements®. Cornerstone distributes approximately 275 million catalogs annually, operates five separate digital sales sites and operates 19 retail and outlet stores.

Contacts:

Art Singleton (Analysts/Investors)

727-872-4941

[email protected]

Jill Kermes (Media)

727-872-4390

[email protected]