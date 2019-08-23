Breaking News
Home / Top News / HST Global, Inc. Announces Entering into an Agreement to Purchase a Financial Services Revenue Sharing Contract.

HST Global, Inc. Announces Entering into an Agreement to Purchase a Financial Services Revenue Sharing Contract.

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Hampton, VA , Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HST Global, Inc. (OTC:HSTC), “HSTC” or “the Company,” announced that it has entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement with Orbital Group, Inc., a Wyoming corporation to purchase the Seller’s contract rights to a revenue sharing agreement.

Subject to the terms and conditions, HSTC will have upon closing, unlimited rights to market the services and products based on the RevSource Platform for analyzing medical billing to optimize insurance billing procedures and collections along with other associated products and services. At the close of the transaction, HSTC will have exclusive marketing rights to both domestic and international business.

The agreement only transfers marketing right and does not transfer any intellectual and physical property relating to the RevSource Platform or any and associated products or services. The closing of the purchase is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on or around September 15, 2019.

Mr. Ron Howell, Inc. President and CEO stated, “Assuming the closing of the purchase of this revenue sharing agreement, HSTC is anticipating that the Company will have greater direct access to hospitals and other medical services providers to offer financial services and build relationships in a broader segment of the medical services market place”.

About HST Global, Inc.

HST Global, Inc. is an integrated Health and Wellness company that has been developing a network of Wellness Centers, with the primary focus on homeopathic and alternative treatments. In addition, the Company has been evaluating innovative products for the treatment of various chronic illnesses. The Company’s Board of Directors plans on expanding Company operations with the addition of finding or creating business opportunities in medical related financial services.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of this Act, statements contained herein that look forward in time that include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company’s actual results. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by the Company, including, but not limited to, plans and objectives of management for future operations or products, the market acceptance or future success of our products, and our future financial performance. Further caution is given as the Company has had limited operation to date. Additional information is available on the Company’s financial condition and operations, which is available to investors on the SEC EDGAR archive.

Investor Relations Contact
Robert Gartzman
Hayden Financial Corp.
[email protected]
888-311-1345

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.