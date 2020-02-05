HTG EdgeSeq miRNA Whole Transcriptome Assay is Highly Reproducible in Biofluids for Potential Use as a Biomarker

Breaking News
TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company whose mission is to advance precision medicine, today highlighted the reproducibility of the HTG EdgeSeq miRNA Whole Transcriptome Assay (miRNA WTA), as reported in a peer-reviewed paper in the December 2019 issue of Cell Reports.

In a study designed and conducted by Paula M. Godoy et al, four miRNA profiling methods were compared using biofluids with both synthetic and biological micro-RNA (miRNA) samples. The paper, titled “Comparison of Reproducibility, Accuracy, Sensitivity, and Specificity of miRNA Quantification Platforms,” concluded that the HTG EdgeSeq platform using the miRNA WTA was the most reproducible and had the least detection bias when compared to the other technologies tested. 

“Our miRNA WTA product can deliver results in as few as 36 hours and leverages the sensitivity and dynamic range of next generation sequencing (NGS)-based detection while preserving precious sample as it requires no additional concentration steps,” said Mike Hrubiak, Vice President of Marketing at HTG. “This is another example of our EdgeSeq platform technology being validated in peer-reviewed prestigious scientific journals.”

About HTG:
HTG is focused on NGS-based molecular profiling. The company’s proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount. HTG’s customers use its technology to identify biomarkers important for precision medicine, to understand the clinical relevance of these discoveries, and ultimately to identify treatment options. Its mission is to empower precision medicine.

Safe Harbor Statement:
Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the future reproducibility and other capabilities and benefits of our HTG EdgeSeq miRNA Whole Transcriptome Assay. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “goal,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements necessarily contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based upon management’s current expectations, are subject to known and unknown risks, and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks relating to the ability of molecular subtyping to perform as intended or expected. These and other factors are described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

