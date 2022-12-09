TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company advancing precision medicine through its innovative transcriptome-wide profiling and advanced medicinal chemistry technology, today announced it will host its next HTG Therapeutics key opinion leader (KOL) webinar: “The Role of RNA Profiling in Drug Discovery and Analysis”, on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 11:00 am Eastern Standard Time.

This latest webinar features a presentation from KOL, Dr. Robert Spitale, PhD, from the University of California – Irvine, discussing the use of RNA profiling in the drug discovery process to better uncover mechanism of action and refine the drug screening processes.

Additionally, the HTG Therapeutics team will present results from the application of its transcriptome-informed drug discovery process. Specifically, differential regulation of the ferroptosis pathway by structurally similar compounds that target mTOR will be offered as an example of how RNA profiling can aid in understanding post-target engagement consequences and expand our understanding of the biological implications of compound treatment.

HTG Therapeutics, the company’s drug discovery business unit, is actively using its transcriptome-informed approach to drug discovery to design and further refine small-molecule chemical libraries. The goal of this approach is to enable the selection and characterization of de-risked candidate molecules across selected therapeutic targets of interest leading to potential business development and licensing opportunities in various therapeutic areas. A video providing an overview of HTG’s Therapeutics business and a link to the replay of initial presentation in this KOL series are available on the Company’s website HERE.

A live question and answer session will follow the presentations. Please register for the event HERE.

About KOL Dr. Spitale:

Dr. Spitale currently serves as the Associate Director and Associate Dean of Research in the School of Pharmacy & Pharmaceutical Sciences at University of California, Irvine (UCI). After joining UCI Pharmaceutical Sciences Department as an Assistant Professor in 2014, he was promoted to Associate Professor in 2018, and rose to the ranks of Professor in 2020. In this time, Dr. Spitale’s research has focused on developing novel chemical and bioinformatic approaches toward understanding the role of RNA structure and function in normal biology as well as disease. Beyond his research accomplishments, he has been an active presence in the UCI community as the Director of the RNA Club and its annual symposium, a co-founder of the Chemical and Systems Biology Club and the faculty advisor for the Pharm Sci undergraduate student council. He is also a vital part of the development of the planned School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, having served on the Pharmacy Planning group responsible for creating proposals to the UCI Senate, UC System, and the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE). Dr. Spitale received his Ph.D. degree in Chemistry at the University of Rochester in 2009, as an Elon Huntington Hooker Fellow with Professor Joseph Wedekind. He then transitioned to postdoctoral studies at Stanford University and was awarded the A.P. Giannini Fellowship to support his research with Professor Howard Chang.

About HTG:

HTG is accelerating precision medicine from diagnosis to treatment by harnessing the power of transcriptome-wide profiling to drive translational research, novel therapeutics and clinical diagnostics across a variety of disease areas.

Building on more than a decade of pioneering innovation and partnerships with biopharma leaders and major academic institutes, HTG’s proprietary RNA platform technologies are designed to make the development of life science tools and diagnostics more effective and efficient and to unlock a differentiated and disruptive approach to transformative drug discovery. For more information visit www.htgmolecular.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the capabilities and benefits of using RNA profiling in the drug discovery process, results that may be implied from prior results, the goals of HTG transcriptome-informed drug discovery approach and the ability to achieve those goals, and the design and potential benefits of HTG’s RNA platform technologies. Words such as “believes,” “plans,” “can,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “goal,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements necessarily contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based upon management’s current expectations, are subject to known and unknown risks, and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks associated with drug discovery and development; past results may not be indicative of future results; the risk that our RNA platform and medicinal chemistry technologies may not provide the benefits that we expect; risks associated with our ability to develop and commercialize our products; the risk that our products and services may not be adopted by biopharmaceutical companies or other customers as anticipated, or at all; our ability to manufacture our products to meet demand; competition in our industry; additional capital and credit availability; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; risks associated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on us and our customers; and product liability claims. These and other factors are described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the “Risk Factors” heading of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, as filed with the SEC on November 10, 2022. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made

Investor Contact:

Ashley Robinson

LifeSci Advisors

Phone: (617) 430-7577

Email: arr@lifesciadvisors.com