Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / HTLF Announces New Food & Agribusiness Division

HTLF Announces New Food & Agribusiness Division

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Team provides expertise across the entire farm to fork network

SALINAS, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HTLF (NASDAQ: HTLF) announces the launch of its new Food & Agribusiness division, which offers a full suite of banking services and solutions dedicated to meeting the needs of businesses across the entire food supply chain.

HTLF Food & Agribusiness is led by Hakan Erdinc, EVP, Senior Managing Director, and a hand-picked, dedicated team of senior bankers with deep roots and expertise in the industry. Their knowledge of the cyclical and seasonal nature of the business and the interconnectedness of the network of growers, producers, processors and distributors is critical to successfully partnering with food and agribusiness companies today.

“We help our partners feed the world. From the farmers, vintners, and ranchers to shipping, manufacturing and distribution, our clients need a financial partner with industry expertise to help them thrive and grow,” said Hakan Erdinc. “Our clients enjoy the advantages of having all their banking solutions with a single provider that understands and is dedicated to the success of their business, from family farms to large, complex distribution operations.”

“Food and agribusiness are in our DNA,” said David Prince, EVP, Head of Commercial Banking. “Our family of member banks understand the communities they serve and the local business environment. Establishing a division dedicated to food and agribusiness expands HTLF’s ability to serve this unique industry with both complex and straightforward financial needs.”

“That local community knowledge and decision-making, combined with our HTLF Food & Agribusiness division’s expertise across the entire farm to fork network, and powered by HTLF’s technology, efficiency and strength, can scale to meet all of our clients’ needs and help them grow,” Prince said.

HTLF Food & Agribusiness leadership is in Salinas, California. Learn more at www.htlf.com/food-and-ag

About Heartland Financial USA, Inc.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF), operating under the brand name HTLF, is a financial services company with assets of $19 billion.  HTLF’s banks serve communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Texas and Wisconsin.  HTLF is committed to its core commercial business, supported by a strong retail operation, and provides a diversified line of financial services including residential mortgage, wealth management, investment and insurance.  Additional information is available at htlf.com.

Ryan Lund
VP, Director of Corporate Communications
(952) 746-0439
rlund@htlf.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.