HTLF releases first DEI Annual Report

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

DUBUQUE, Iowa, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) today announced the release of its first annual Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) report, which highlights a collective commitment towards efforts to unlock and catalyze the potential of people around us.

“The goal of this year’s report was to interweave statistics and lived stories to bring awareness to the company’s DEI journey to date,” says Wendy Reynolds, HTLF Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer. “Banking is a business based on people, trust and relationships. Our annual reporting on DEI initiatives and outcomes shines a light on our progress and illuminates areas where we can, and will, continue to improve.”

“HTLF embraces diversity, equity and inclusion at every level of the organization,” says Bruce K. Lee, HTLF President and CEO. “We believe our DEI commitment needs to start at the top, allowing the benefits to extend to our employees, customers and communities. HTLF’s strategy is focused on growth. By embracing diversity, equity and inclusion, we will drive growth organically in profits, but more importantly, in our people.”

Investments over the past year further solidify the DEI foundation for HTLF and provide key cornerstones that continue to mobilize and refine strategies and priorities.

In 2021, HTLF advanced several key DEI initiatives:

  • Continued to improve diversity and inclusion at all levels of our company
  • Created our Chief DEI Officer role
  • Hosted employee listening sessions
  • Enhanced unconscious bias training for leadership
  • Launched quarterly DEI speaker series
  • Introduced Employee Business Resource Groups (EBRGs)

In 2022, HTLF will:

  • Activate our first-ever Employee Business Resource Groups
  • Broaden our multi-modal DEI training to all employees
  • Expand our recruitment focus and network
  • Enhance our supplier diversity strategy
  • Conduct an internal pay equity analysis

We all come from diverse backgrounds and experiences that help shape our values. Our values are rooted in the belief that respect, equity and inclusiveness make us stronger together as HTLF forges a mission towards strengthening communities and enriching lives.

View HTLF’s 2021 DE&I Annual Report here.

About Heartland Financial USA, Inc.
Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF), operating under the brand name HTLF, is a financial services company with assets of $19.3 billion. HTLF’s banks serve communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Texas and Wisconsin. HTLF is committed to its core commercial business, supported by a strong retail operation, and provides a diversified line of financial services including residential mortgage, wealth management, investment and insurance. Additional information is available at htlf.com.

CONTACT:

Wendy Reynolds

Senior Vice President

Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer

303.739.5327

WReynolds@htlf.com

