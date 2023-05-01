WASHINGTON and NEW YORK, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The American Hotel & Lodging Association’s technology arm, HTNG, and Questex announced today that they will co-locate HTNG’s European Conference and Questex’s Hotec EMEA events at Portugal’s Hotel Cascais Miragem Health & Spa October 30 – November 1, 2023.

The HTNG European Conference is the region’s premier hospitality technology event. Since 2007, HTNG has been holding the event, which brings together hundreds of local and global IT professionals for networking and education. Hotec EMEA brings together senior decision-makers from leading hotel chains, purchasing companies, and hotel management companies from Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East to meet face-to-face with key leading domestic and international suppliers.

Co-locating the events at the Hotel Cascais Miragem this year will make the property a one-stop-shop for learning, networking, and doing business with the world’s top decision makers in hospitality technology.

Registration for both events will open in June 2023. Register interest for the event here.

“HTNG’s European conference has been providing exclusive networking and learning experiences for global hospitality technology professionals for over a decade,” said AHLA Chief Technology Officer Michael Blake. “This year, HTNG conference attendees will gain significant value from the specially curated connection opportunities only Hotec can provide.”

“Hotec’s one-to-one meeting format is the perfect addition to HTNG’s European Conference. Hotec elevates the procurement experience by matchmaking the right buyer with the right supplier to foster genuine interactions and make long-lasting connections that go beyond the constraints of introductory business relationships,” said Questex Hospitality Vice President and Market Leader Amy Vaxman.

To learn more about the events, visit www.hotecemea.com.

About HTNG

Hospitality Technology Next Generation (HTNG), the technology arm of AHLA, is dedicated to leveraging the insights of technology leaders across hospitality to solve common problems and unlock global business potential.

About AHLA

The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) is the largest hotel association in America representing more than 30,000 members from all segments of the industry nationwide – including iconic global brands, 80% of all franchised hotels and the 16 largest hotel companies in the U.S. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., AHLA focuses on strategic advocacy, communications support and workforce development programs to move the industry forward.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Contacts:

Curt Cashour (AHLA), 202-289-3149; ccashour@ahla.com

Alexandra Aldridge (Questex), 212-895-8284; aaldridge@questex.com