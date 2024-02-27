A Chinese official who previously praised the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) as “great” celebrated the Lunar New Year with several top New York Democrats on Sunday.

Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Gov. Kathy Hochul, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Manhattan Assembly Member Grace Lee and Manhattan Borough President Mark D. Levine stood beside Huang Ping, the consul general of China’s New York Consulate, during the Lunar New Year Parade in Manhattan.

“So deli

[Read Full story at source]