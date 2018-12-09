Huawei CFO seeks bail, cites health fears behind bars: court documents

A top executive of China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL] argued that she should be let out on bail while awaiting an extradition hearing due to severe hypertension and fears for her health while incarcerated in Canada, court documents released on Sunday showed.
