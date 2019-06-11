Huawei executive says goal to be world’s top phone maker some time off

China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd will need more time to become the world’s largest smartphone maker, a goal it originally aimed to achieve in the fourth quarter of this year, a senior executive said on Tuesday.
Related Articles
SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS AAPL, ASNA, PSMT, REV INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
12 mins ago
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against Smart & Final Stores, Inc.
37 mins ago