Huawei Joins the Open Invention Network

As part of a global community, Huawei demonstrates its commitment to patent non-aggression in Linux and open source software

DURHAM, N.C., April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Open Invention Network (OIN), the largest patent non-aggression community in history, and Huawei, the largest diversified electronics and communications company in the world, announced today that Huawei has become a licensee and member of the 3,200 strong community of OIN licensees. As a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices and the first major Chinese company to embrace open source software (OSS), Huawei is reinforcing its commitment to OSS as an enabler of advanced communications systems.

“With continuous innovations being implemented, the ICT industry is undergoing unprecedented transformation. Linux-based platforms, including the Linux Foundation Networking projects such as OPNFV and ONAP, are enabling service providers and enterprises to provision new levels of functionality across cloud and software defined networks at an unprecedented pace,” said Keith Bergelt, CEO of Open Invention Network. “As a global leader in ICT infrastructure, and a company with a significant intellectual property portfolio, we appreciate Huawei joining OIN and supporting patent non-aggression in the core of Linux and adjacent OSS.”

“In addition to being a worldwide technology leader, Huawei is consistently a top contributor to the Linux Kernel, other key open source projects, and is a Platinum member of the Linux Foundation ,” said Jim Zemlin, Executive Director at the Linux Foundation. “By joining the Open Invention Network community, Huawei is further demonstrating its strong support for defending open source and open collaboration.”

“Huawei is committed to offering the highest-quality ICT and smart devices. Linux and OSS are critical elements of technologies we are developing and integrating with carriers and enterprises around the globe,” said Jianxin Ding, Head of Global Intellectual Property,  at Huawei. “By joining the Open Invention Network, we are demonstrating our continued commitment to innovation, and supporting it with patent non-aggression in Linux and other core open source projects.”

Open to all, OIN’s community practices patent non-aggression in core Linux and adjacent open source technologies by cross-licensing Linux System patents to one another on a royalty-free basis. Patents owned by Open Invention Network are similarly licensed royalty-free to any organization that agrees not to assert its patents against the Linux System. The OIN license can be signed online at http://www.j-oin.net/.

About Huawei
Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei’s end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 194,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

About Open Invention Network
Open Invention Network (OIN) is the largest patent non-aggression community in history and supports freedom of action in Linux as a key element of open source software (OSS). Patent non-aggression in core technologies is a cultural norm within OSS, so that the litmus test for authentic behavior in the OSS community includes OIN membership. Funded by Google, IBM, NEC, Philips, Sony, SUSE and Toyota, OIN has more than 3,200 community members and owns more than 1,300 global patents and applications. The OIN patent license and member cross-licenses are available royalty-free to any party that joins the OIN community. For more information, visit http://www.openinventionnetwork.com.

